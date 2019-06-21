When is Shaft released in cinemas and on Netflix UK?

Samuel L Jackson again dons the trademark leather duster coat in the fifth instalment of the Shaft film franchise, playing the legendary police detective alongside Jessie T. Usher and Richard Roundtree, the original John Shaft.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Shaft, including air date, casting, and trailer…

When is Shaft in cinemas?

Directed by Tim Story (Think Like A Man), Shaft opens in cinemas on 14th June 2019 in the United States and UK.

When is Shaft released on Netflix UK?

The latest instalment in the Shaft franchise will be released on Netflix two weeks after its cinema launch, on Friday 28th June.

Who stars in Shaft and what’s the film about?

Legendary film actor Samuel L Jackson (Pulp Fiction, the Marvel film franchise) plays the title role of John Shaft, a crime-busting police detective “dressed like Morpheus from The Matrix” with a complex past and an estranged son, JJ.

In the film JJ, an FBI analyst played by Jessie T. Usher (Almost Christmas, Survivor’s Remorse), asks for his dad’s assistance in solving the murder of his best friend. Father and son must team up to take on “Harlem’s heroin-infested underbelly,” according to the film’s official description.

Richard Roundtree, the original John Shaft in the film franchise, plays the gun-weilding father of Jackson’s character, while Regina Hall (Girls Trip), Alexandra Shipp (Straight Outta Compton, X-Men: Apocalypse) and Matt Lauria (Kingdom) also join the cast.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Shaft?

Yep, and it features the iconic Shaft theme song written by Isaac Hayes.