The biggest movie releases of 2019
The Lion King, Toy Story 4, Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars are all set to rule the roost in 2019 – but what else is being released in cinemas?
From Avengers: Endgame to Toy Story 4, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to The Lion King, Disney has at least five films that could very well break the £1 billion mark at the global box office in 2019.
But there’s plenty more to get excited about as well as the box office big hitters, including Quentin Tarantino’s latest, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Here are the biggest and most anticipated movie releases still to come in 2019. Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll to the bottom for 2020 and 2021’s big hitters…
May 2019
Godzilla: King of the Monsters – release date 31st May 2019
Yes, there’s another Godzilla movie on the way. This one stars Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, though, so we’re more hopeful than we have any right to be…
Starring: Millie Bobby Brown, Sally Hawkins, Vera Farmiga
Rocketman – release date 31st May 2019
If the John Lewis Christmas ad didn’t quite satisfy your appetite for an Elton John origin story, this biopic starring Taron Egerton as the man in the starry sunglasses should do the job.
Starring: Taron Egerton, Bryce Dallas-Howard, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell, Stephen Graham,
June 2019
X-Men: Dark Phoenix – release date 7th June 2019
The origin story of Jean Grey (Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner) is explored in the latest X-Men prequel film.
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult
Late Night – release date 7th June 2019
Mindy Kaling’s first feature-length script stars Emma Thompson as the first female talk show host, Katherine Newbury, who with falling ratings and pressure from above knows her on-screen days are numbered. So, she brings on board an inexperienced young writer (Kaling) to freshen things up.
Starring: Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy, Ike Barinholtz
Men In Black: International – release date 14th June 2019
Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth lead this rebooted Men in Black movie, stepping into the suits of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones
Starring: Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth and Emma Thompson
Toy Story 4 – release date 21st June 2019
Prepare to cry your weight in tears once again as Buzz, Woody and the gang return for another tale. But what exactly is weird new toy Forky?
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Keanu Reeves
Child’s Play – release date 21st June 2019
The latest instalment in the Chucky franchise sees Mark Hamill voice the demonic children’s doll with a modern twist – this time around it’s an “Artificial Intelligence human companion”, more evil than its owner could ever have imagined…
Starring: Mark Hamill, Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry
Yesterday – release date 28th June 2019
Former EastEnders star Himesh Patel stars as young, unsuccessful musician Jack who wakes up from a car accident to a world where no one’s ever heard of the Beatles – except him. The film is written by Richard Curtis and directed by Danny Boyle.
Starring: Himesh Patel, Lily James, Kate McKinnon, Lamorne Morris, Sarah Lancashire, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Meera Syal
July 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home – release date 2nd July 2019
Tom Holland is back in the new Spider-Man movie. Guess all that Thanos kerfuffle will have resolved itself come July?
Starring Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau
The Lion King – release date 19th July 2019
Whatever your thoughts on sequel and reboot culture, you’ll be hard pushed to convince anyone that Beyoncé and Donald Glover leading this CGI re-telling of the Disney classic is not a good idea. Hakuna Matata.
Starring: Donald Glover, Beyoncé, James Earl Jones
August 2019
Hobbs and Shaw – release date 2nd August 2019
The Rock and Jason Statham lead this Fast and the Furious spin-off, which sees the duo form an unlikely alliance.
Starring: Vanessa Kirby, The Rock, Jason Statham
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – release date 14th August 2019
Quentin Tarantino’s latest film will see him delve into the Manson murders, with the help of a typically stellar cast.
Starring: Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt
September 2019
It: Chapter Two – release date 6th September 2019
The second part of Stephen King’s story finds the Losers Club 27 years after the events of the first film, and Pennywise is back to haunt them again…
Starring: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader
Downton Abbey movie – release date 13th September 2019
Production has reportedly wrapped on the film, which is set to star Downton favourites Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville.
Starring: Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery
October 2019
Joker – release date 4th October 2019
Can Joaquin Phoenix give Joker as much gusto in this origin film as Heath Ledger did in The Dark Knight? Time will tell…
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert DeNiro, Zazie Beetz
The Goldfinch – release date 11th October 2019
Adaptation of Donna Tartt’s bestselling novel of the same name, which follows the story of a young boy after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Ansel Elgort, Sarah Paulson
Zombieland 2 – release date 11th October 2019
Sequel to the post-apocalyptic comedy with its entire original cast intact.
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil –release date 18th October 2019
Angelina Jolie returns for the sequel to the 2014 hit about a vengeful fairy who develops a relationship with a young princess she was meant to curse.
Starring: Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert Lindsay, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton
Official Secrets – release date 18th October 2019 (US release date: 23rd August 2019)
Based on the true story of Katherine Gun, this political thriller tells of how a GCHQ employee leaked top secret information to the UK press in a bid to expose the USA’s illegal activities in their campaign to invade Iraq in 2003.
Starring: Keira Knightley, Matt Smith, Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode, Rhys Ifans
Terminator: Dark Fate – release date 31st October 2019
The original stars reunite for the first time in 28 years, as T-800 and the iconic Sarah Connor return for Deadpool director Tim Miller’s latest instalment in the Terminator franchise. Original writer-director James Cameron is back as a producer, too.
Starring: Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Luna, Mackenzie Davis
November 2019
Charlie’s Angels – release date 15th November 2019
😇😇😇 #CharliesAngels // 🔁: @ellabalinska pic.twitter.com/HCWGVJYFdG
— Charlie's Angels (@CharliesAngels) March 13, 2019
Elizabeth Banks directs the reboot to the popular TV series about a trio of private detectives, working for the now-international Townsend Agency. The twist here is multiple teams of Angels organised by multiple Boseleys.
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Patrick Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Noah Centineo, Djimon Hounsou, Elizabeth Banks
Director: Elizabeth Banks
Last Christmas –release date 15th November 2019
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding (of Crazy Rich Asians fame) lead this Christmassy rom-com, which was written by Emma Thompson.
Starring: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh
Le Mans ’66 – release date 15th November 2019
Christian Bale and Matt Damon lead this true story about an American car designer and a British-born driver who team up to make a race car to challenge Enzo Ferrari’s lot at Le Mans in the 1960s.
Starring: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe
Frozen 2 – release date 22nd November 2019
The past is not what it seems. The new trailer for #Frozen2 is here. pic.twitter.com/YZOYrPXSGA
— Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) June 11, 2019
Disney fans have not let this one go: we’re finally getting that long-awaited sequel.
Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gadd
December 2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – release date 20th December 2019
The final part of JJ Abrams’ Star Wars trilogy comes a year and a half after the ill-fated Han Solo standalone story. Can JJ finish what he started with The Force Awakens?
Starring: Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Kelly-Marie Tran, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Keri Russell, Richard E Grant, Lupita Nyong’o
Director: JJ Abrams
Cats – release date 20th December 2019
The long-running musical hits the silver screen, with a jaw-dropping cast that includes Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden and Ray Winstone, to name just a few. They’ll be CGI’d into anthropomorphic cats, so that’ll be interesting.
Starring: Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Ray Winstone
Sonic The Hedgehog – release date 26th December 2019
This film may look very different by the time it sprints into cinemas. Director Jeff Fowler said he would “fix” his animated character after the first trailer was widely criticised online. There’s a chance the project might not hit its November 2019 release date.
Starring: Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden
The Irishman – release date TBC 2019
Martin Scorsese’s latest film is set to be released on Netflix before the end of the year. It stars Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a labour union official with mob connections.
Starring: Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Stephen Graham, Anna Paquin