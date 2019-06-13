When is Yesterday released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Yesterday is a new film from Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis set in an imaginary world where no one knows about The Beatles – apart from one young, struggling musician called Jack.

When is Yesterday released in cinemas?

Yesterday will hit UK and US cinemas on 28th June 2019.

What is Yesterday about?

Yesterday is a fantasy comedy centring around Jack, an unsuccessful musician involved in a car accident. When he wakes up, he is the only person in the world who remembers Beatles songs.

Jack performs the famous hits across the world – including in Moscow, Los Angeles and Liverpool – and is propelled to stardom, at the risk of losing his best friend.

Who’s in the cast of Yesterday?

Himesh Patel (who used to play Tamwar Masood in EastEnders) leads the cast as Jack, and is joined by Lily James (Downton Abbey) as Jack’s best friend Ellie, Lamorne Morris (New Girl) as his head of marketing and Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live, Ghostbusters) as his money-obsessed manager Debra.

Real-life couple Meera Syal and Sanjeev Bhaskar (who co-starred in The Kumars at No. 42) play Jack’s parents and Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) appears as a Liverpudlian woman called Liz.

The film also features Ed Sheeran, who plays himself, and includes a cameo from James Corden.

Is there a trailer for Yesterday?

There certainly is, here you go…

Who wrote and directed Yesterday?

Yesterday is directed by Danny Boyle (127 Hours, Slumdog Millionaire) and written by Richard Curtis (Love Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral).

Speaking about the film’s concept, Boyle told The LA Times: “It’s like what Paul [McCartney] has said about [the song] Yesterday: he just woke up and played it, and for a long time he was certain he had stolen it because it came to him so fully formed, and seemed so familiar.

“He didn’t know how it arrived, but it is one of the world’s most perfect songs. We still don’t understand these things. Maybe it will all be revealed one day; maybe it won’t.”

Which Beatles songs will feature in the Yesterday soundtrack? Is it Himesh Patel singing and playing the guitar?

Naturally, the 1965 hit Yesterday features in the film. The soundtrack is a mixture of Beatles covers from the movie performed by Patel (listen above), as well as a duet by Patel & James.

Let it Be, I Want to Hold Your Hand, Something and Hey Jude also feature on the soundtrack.