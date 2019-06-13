When is Ad Astra released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Brad Pitt is setting off on a mission through space in Ad Astra, a new star-studded thriller coming to cinemas in 2019.

When is Ad Astra released in cinemas?

Ad Astra will be released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 18th September 2019.

It will be released in the US two days later on Friday 20th September 2019.

The answers we seek are just outside our reach. #AdAstra comes to cinemas this September. pic.twitter.com/H0dhArP8xv — 20th Century Fox UK (@20CenturyFoxUK) June 5, 2019

Ad Astra’s release date has been postponed twice, having originally been scheduled for January and then May.

Who’s in the cast of Ad Astra?

Brad Pitt leads the cast of Ad Astra as astronaut Roy McBride.

Tommy Lee Jones, meanwhile, plays McBride’s missing father and Liv Tyler stars as McBride’s partner. Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland are also part of the star-studded cast, but details of their characters have not yet been revealed.

What is Ad Astra about?

The movie follows astronaut McBride as he goes on an expedition to the outer edges of the solar system to track down his missing father and solve a mystery that threatens the survival of the earth.

On his mission, McBride discovers secrets that could alter the very nature of human existence.

Who made Ad Astra?

James Gray (The Lost City of Z, The Immigrant, Two Lovers) directed Ad Astra and co-wrote the screenplay with Ethan Gross.

Gray has previously worked with Pitt, who was an executive producer on The Lost City of Z after withdrawing from starring in the film due to scheduling conflicts.

Is there a trailer for Ad Astra?

There certainly is, here you go…

