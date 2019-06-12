When is the Suicide Squad sequel coming out? Who’s in the cast and is James Gunn directing?

Despite making a fair bit of money and even an Oscar win for Best Makeup, Warner Bros’ supervillain team-up movie Suicide Squad wasn’t very fondly received, with a negative critical response and fans disappointed by the finished film.

But the upcoming follow-up could change all that, with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn on board to write and direct the film, which is rumoured to be a complete reboot of the franchise.

Check out everything we know about Suicide Squad 2 below.

When is the Suicide Squad sequel coming to cinemas?

The Warner Bros movie is currently set to be released on August 6th 2021.

Gunn will be filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sometime in 2020, and The Suicide Squad is expected to be shot before the Marvel movie.

With that in mind it could be that the Suicide Squad follow-up will shoot in late 2019 or early 2020.

What’s the story?

Recruited by a shadowy government department, the Suicide Squad is a team of supervillains who are forced to carry out clandestine missions and assassinations, pressured into their actions via threat of death via explosive implants in their heads.

The specific storyline of this film is as yet unknown, but it is expected to largely ignore what happened in the first Suicide Squad movie (see below). To that end, it will apparently be called ‘The Suicide Squad’ rather than Suicide Squad 2 or something similar.

Is there a trailer?

James Gunn trabajando en storyboards de 'The Suicide Squad'. pic.twitter.com/t2AFmaBu4A — Outstanding (@Outstandingmx) April 25, 2019

We’re quite far away from that at the moment – in fact, the closest we’ve come to any official imagery was on James Gunn’s Instagram story, where he shared a picture of himself sketching some storyboards ahead of filming.

Who’s in the cast?

Margot Robbie and Jai Courtenay are set to reprise their roles as Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang respectively, with Octavia Spencer rumoured to also be returning as government boss Amanda Waller alongside Joel Kinnaman as army man Rick Flag.

New additions to the team include David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and British actor Idris Elba, who was apparently mooted to take over Will Smith’s role as sharpshooter Deadshot but will now play a new character to allow Smith to return in the future.

Rumour has it that wrestler-turned actor John Cena is in talks to play a comic-book hero (who may now be a reformed villain) called Peacemaker, with Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista a possibility for yet another role and Benicio del Toro in the frame to play the film’s villain. It’s a big team!

Well, after he was fired from directing Marvel sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after old tweets making jokes about paedophilia and rape re-surfaced, Gunn had a little time on his hands. He was quickly snapped up by Warner Bros to work on their struggling Suicide Squad sequel

Rewriting an earlier draft of the script and later signing on to direct, Gunn is now the creative force behind the film, though his involvement has become a little bit more complicated since Marvel and Disney eventually relented and hired him back to work on Guardians 3. Apparently, Gunn will finish his work on the Suicide Squad sequel before filming starts for Guardians 3.

What happened in the first Suicide Squad?

In the first film (released in 2016) the team of villains were brought together to take down The Enchantress (Cara Delevigne), the reincarnated soul of a mummified sorcerer who tried to destroy the world.

During the course of the film Jared Leto’s Joker also popped up a few times to try and help his on-and-off lover and victim Harley (Robbie), though now it seems unlikely Leto’s version of the character is still set to continue in the DC movie universe.

How does Birds of Prey fit in?

A spin-off movie starring Robbie’s Harley Quinn leading a team of female heroes is already in production, and is set to be released in February 2020 – so whatever Harley gets up to in that movie is sure to factor into the Suicide Squad storyline.