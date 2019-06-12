When is Judy released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? Is there a trailer?

Bohemian Rhapsody told the story of Queen, Rocketman focuses on Elton John and now audiences will be treated to the tale of Judy Garland in Judy. But not as we know it.

Rather than following the child star during her Wizard of Oz days, the music-led biopic will explore life 30 years on with the superstar exhausted by fame.

But when will Judy actually land on screens? And who’s in the cast? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Judy released in cinemas?

Judy is set for release in the UK on 24th October and in the US on 27th September.

Who plays Judy Garland in Judy?

Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger will play the Over the Rainbow singer. As well as being familiar as the diarist with big pants, you may also recognise the actress from her Oscar-winning role in American Civil War film Cold Mountain and from Miss Potter, Chicago and Monsters vs Aliens.

How much does Renee Zellweger look like Judy Garland?

In real life? Not exactly. But the actress spent two hours a day in makeup, transforming into Garland with the help of prosthetics, contact lenses, and wigs.

Can Renee Zellweger actually sing?

Oh yes. Zellweger is no stranger to singing in films, showing off her vocals in 2002’s Chicago and 2010’s My Own Love Song, in which she played a former singer suffering from paralysis.

Who else is in the cast of Judy?

Joining Zellweger in the cast is Finn Wittrock as Garland’s fifth husband Mickey Deans, Victoria bombshell Rufus Sewell as her third husband Sid Luft, and Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey (who plays Lyanna Mormont) as Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft.

Harry Potter’s Michael Gambon and Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose, War and Peace) will also star.

What is Judy about?

Rather than explore the star’s early years, Judy will focus on her life in 1968, 30 years after she shot to fame in The Wizard of Oz. And although Garland was about to perform a sell-out run at London’s The Talk of the Town, her voice was weakening.

After working for 45 of her 47 years, the showbiz star was exhausted and fragile, gripped by a desire to be back home with her kids.

The official synopsis teases that as she prepares for the show, Garland “battles with management, charms musicians, and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through”.

Is there a trailer for Judy?

Although it doesn’t feature any actual dialogue, the sneak peek treats us to Zellweger’s version of classic Over the Rainbow.