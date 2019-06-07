Liam Gallagher wanted to break his brother’s jaw over use of Oasis songs in his rockumentary

Accessibility Links

No Oasis tracks feature in the film As It Was

Liam Gallagher says he wanted to break Noel Gallagher’s jaw over his refusal to allow the use of Oasis songs in new documentary As It Was.

“Him and his little people saw it and took the Oasis music out of it because that’s all he’s got left, d’ya know what I mean,” Liam told Sky News at the premiere of the film, which charts his rise as a solo artist in the decade since Oasis last split. “Let him get on with it.”

“It doesn’t make me sad, it makes me f****** mad,” he said. “I’m not a p****, I’m not sad about it, I want to break his f****** jaw and his daft f****** manager, but that’s what happens. I’m not sad about it, I didn’t go home and cry, I just wanted to go and f****** put their windows through.”

However, despite the violent chatter, he says his “bags are packed” to go if an Oasis reunion were ever on the cards again.

Yet Noel has hinted it would take a lot of money to get him back on stage again with his brother. “You get me an Adidas holdall with 8 million quid in it I’m there,” he told RadioX in May.

As It Was is out in UK cinemas now

