When is Men in Black: International released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

A new Men in Black movie is coming to cinemas in 2019, with Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth taking over from Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith as the sunglasses-wearing defenders of the galaxy.

When is Men in Black: International released in cinemas?

Men in Black: International will be released in UK and US cinemas on Friday 14th June 2019.

Who’s in the cast of Men in Black: International?

Emma Thompson is the only actor from the franchise to reprise her role in the new spin-off, and will return to play Agent O, the chief of MIB worldwide.

Men in Black’s new cast will be led by Thor: Ragnarok stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who will reunite to play the sunglasses-wearing defenders of the galaxy alongside Liam Neeson.

Tessa Thompson plays Agent M, a new recruit to MIB who is partnered with Hemsworth’s Agent H after apparently spending 20 years tracking down the organisation. Neeson plays High T, the chief of MIB London.

Rafe Spall joins the cast as Agent C, who is suspicious of Agent H’s past, while Rebecca Ferguson plays an alien called Riza and Kumail Nanjiani provides the voice for another extra-terrestrial known as Pawny.

What is Men in Black: International about?

Unlike the US-centric trilogy of films, this new spin-off takes place around the world, from London and Paris to New York.

Men in Black: International introduces audiences to the UK-based team and is set in the MIB London headquarters, where a mole threatens the safety of the Earth.

What other films are in the Men in Black franchise and who starred in them?

The original three Men in Black movies, which spanned 1997-2012, followed Agent J (Will Smith) – who accidentally found himself recruited to the MIB organisation after nailing the application tests – and Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) as they took out alien dissenters in American society.

Is there a trailer for Men in Black International?

There is indeed and, true to form, it includes a whole lot of flying cars, laser guns and black suits…

You thought MIB started in NYC? Guess again, there’s a whole international branch. The world is bigger than you thought!! In cinemas June 2019. #MIBInternational @MenInBlack pic.twitter.com/5k3Vum9axA — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) December 20, 2018

