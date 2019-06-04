When is Toy Story 4 released in cinemas? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Nine years after Andy left for college, the toy box is being opened once more in Toy Story 4.

Advertisement

Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear of Star Command are setting off on a quest to find the cowboy’s lost love – but a fourth instalment was not always a sure deal.

“We made a pinky promise to each other that we would not make another Toy Story unless we found a story that was worthy,” said Disney Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter. Thank goodness they found one.

Here’s everything you need to know about the toys’ next grand adventure.

When is Toy Story 4 released in UK cinemas?

The film will be released in both the UK and US on Friday 21st June 2019. Luckily, this means it will be easier to avoid spoilers!

Originally, the release was set for June of 2017, but production has taken far longer than expected. Three-quarters of the script was scrapped when Rashida Jones and Will McCormack withdrew from their screenwriting gig in November of 2017.

What happened in Toy Story 3?

The third film in the Toy Story franchise sees 17-year-old Andy preparing to leave for college. While packing, his mother accidentally donates Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the rest of his toys to a day care centre. There, Woody and friends must plan their escape from, not only hyperactive toddlers, but also a tyrannical teddy bear who holds them prisoner.

The film ends with Andy choosing to gift his toys to six-year-old Bonnie Anderson, thus giving them all a renewed purpose.

What will happen in Toy Story 4?

The official synopsis for the film reads:

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

In Toy Story 4, our favourite “child’s playthings” are back. Well, not all of them. In between Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3, Woody’s romantic interest Bo Peep was sold at a yard sale. The fourth instalment will centre around his search for her, accompanied by Buzz Lightyear.

Pixar describes Toy Story 4 as a “standalone” that is half adventure and half love story. John Lasseter has also revealed that this “touching story” is inspired by his wife Nancy. This has prompted him to make Bo Peep into a strong character with a rich backstory. “Bo’s got some ‘tude now,” voice actress Annie Potts jokes.

Here she is, leading a rescue mission titled “Operation Pull Toy” for a stray toy who is stuck outside in the rain…

We're giving you an EXCLUSIVE look at the newest @toystory movie! So excited to go to infinity and beyond! #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/lA2GEgc21y — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 15, 2019

Though they now belong to Bonnie Anderson, Mrs Davis – Andy’s mom – is set to appear. This begs the question: will grown-up Andy make a cameo as well?

Who is in the cast of Toy Story 4?

Good news – the majority of the original cast will return! It’s confirmed that Tom Hanks and Tim Allen will reprise their roles as Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear, respectively. In fact, the two of them were on board for the fourth instalment before it was even in the works.

Annie Potts will be back to voice Bo Peep alongside Joan Cusack (Jessie), Michael Keaton (Ken), Laurie Metcalf (Mrs Davis), Kristen Schaal (Trixie), Bonnie Hunt (Dolly) and Jeff Garlin (Buttercup).

Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond. Hanx pic.twitter.com/v87ZYNyzx8 — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 30, 2019

The voice of Mr Potato Head, Don Rickles, passed away before recording. There is no news about whether or not his part will be recast, but Estelle Harris’s Mrs Potato Head is set to return.

Patricia Arquette joins the cast to play a “hippie mother.” and Tony Hale will play another new character, Forky.

Is there a trailer for Toy Story 4?

Pixar have dropped the first teaser trailer for the film, which sees most of the regular toys returning – alongside a new addition, Forky.

There’s also this 30-second mash-up of footage featuring a frighteningly realistic CGI cat that had the internet purring in appreciation:

Old friends, new faces, and the adventure of a lifetime. #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/taswCy2oiG — Toy Story 4 (@toystory) April 18, 2019

I'm shocked by how good the CGI animation for this cat looks in Toy Story 4. I swear it looks like live action footage incorporated into a CG background. pic.twitter.com/K2UcewwJ0v — Animated Antic (21 Days) (@Animated_Antic) April 18, 2019

Advertisement

And a final trailer, showing the group of toys on a mission to rescue Forky and return him to Bonnie’s side: