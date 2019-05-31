JK Rowling releasing new Harry Potter books that will “delve deeper into the rich history of magic”

Fantastic news for muggles and wizards alike: JK Rowling is set to release FOUR new Harry Potter books in the coming months.

But don’t celebrate with a pint of butter beer just yet. Rather than telling new adventures of the Boy who Lived, the “bitesize” e-books – called Harry Potter: A Journey Through… ­– will instead delve into classes taught at Hogwarts.

Adapted from audiobook Harry Potter: A History of Magic that was inspired by the British Library exhibition of the same name, the new books promise to delve deep into “the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories,” according to Pottermore.

The full book titles are…

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures

The first two titles (A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts and A Journey Through Potions and Herbology) will be released on 27th June. The next two books will be released “soon after”.

All titles will include new illustrations from London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason.

