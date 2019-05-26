Will Captain America die in Avengers: Endgame?

He’s the Sentinel of Liberty, the leader of the Avengers and a terrific beard-grower – but could Chris Evans’ Captain America be about to meet his maker?

That’s probably the biggest question in fans’ minds as we inch ever closer to the release of Avengers: Endgame, the (ahem) endgame for Marvel’s initial cycle of superheroic storytelling, in which the titular heroes take on Thanos (Josh Brolin) for a second time, hoping to undo his massacre at the end of Infinity War.

Odds are that they succeed in bringing back the half of all living beings Thanos finger-snapped out of existence in the previous movie – at least one or two of them are due to star in movies for Marvel pretty soon – but in the process, it seems likely that some more heroes could bite the dust, and Cap (aka Steve Rogers) seems to be the primary target.

After all, Evans’ contract as the star-spangled hero is apparently up after this film, and the actor suggested to the New York Times in 2018 that his Marvel journey could soon be over, telling them “you want to get off the train before they push you off”.

More recently he doubled down on those comments, posting an emotional tweet to signify the end of his filming on Avengers: Endgame that seemed to suggest the film put a cap (sorry) on his Marvel movie journey.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” he wrote. “It was an emotional day to say the least.

“Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

And speaking at a recent press conference Evans referred to Endgame as “the completion of the arc” for his character, before he was shouted down by his fellow castmates for presumably ranging into spoiler territory.

From what little we’ve seen of Endgame itself, it doesn’t seem out of the question that Evans could be bowing out. In contrast to his stripped-back role in Infinity War (which many fans believed was a precursor to him taking a more central part in the sequel), in the Endgame footage we’ve seen he’s front and centre, rallying the Avengers and refusing to give up on the idea of defeating Thanos and saving his long-gone friends. What better way to send Cap out in a blaze of glory?

Fans are certainly convinced, even if they’re not too happy to wave goodbye to Chris Evans OR Steve Rogers.

And then there are the rumours. While anyone claiming to have leaked plot details for this extremely secretive movie should be taken with a Hulk-sized grain of salt, there are a few users online who have said that the film’s conclusion centres on some sort of heroic self-sacrifice by Captain America (which we won’t spoil here in case it is true), with the All-American hero standing up to Thanos in a way only he can and saving both the world and his friends at the cost of his own life.

Again, though, that’s just a rumour from an unconfirmed source – and there is some evidence that the death of Cap could be a red herring. After all, if Cap was going to die, would Marvel really let the actor spout off on the topic on social media and in magazine interviews?

And given that he had a fairly major part in Infinity War and looks to have another in Endgame, isn’t Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark/Iron Man a better prospect for death anyway? Sure, they might have held Cap back to give him more to do this time – but Iron Man seems to have a lot to do in both films, suggesting that this could be the perfect time for his own grand exit. After all, it was his first movie that started the whole Marvel project – ending this phase of it with his death would bring the whole thing full circle.

Meanwhile Endgame co-director Joe Russo has suggested that Evans and Captain America aren’t heading for the chop at all, and could turn up in future movies – though possibly not how we’d expect.

“He’s not done yet, and I won’t explain what that means,” Russo told ET Canada.

“But the audience will soon understand what I’m talking about.”

Hmmm… unless this is just an attempt to backtrack on what Evans has been saying, maybe the fate of Captain America is a little more complicated than just a living/dead dichotomy, leaving us unable to predict exactly what’ll happen until Endgame’s release.

All of which is a slightly convoluted way to say that we can only answer this article’s headline with a big metaphorical shrug and “Dunno!” for now and for a little while yet, the future existence of Captain America is a mystery. Though of course he’ll always live on in our (and Bucky’s) hearts.

Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 25th May