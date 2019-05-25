When is The Batman released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? What happens?

Although The Twilight Saga’s sparkly, golden-eyed vampires definitely didn’t turn into bats or hang upside-down at night, we still can’t help feeling it’s a bit of a spooky coincidence that Robert Pattinson — aka Edward Cullen — is slated to play another tortured, nocturnal anti-hero in Matt Reeves’ Batman remake…

Here’s everything you need to know about The Batman.

When is The Batman in cinemas?

Not for a while. Filming is reported to be starting in late 2019 or early 2020.

What’s The Batman about?

After the critical disappointments Batman v Superman and Justice League, Ben Affleck is hanging up his cape, leaving a Batmobile-sized hole for another iteration of the DC Comics icon.

Set in the DC Extended Universe, the film is reportedly a stand-alone film, rather than an origins story, but no specific details have been released yet.

The film will be helmed by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves.

Who stars in The Batman?

In May 2019 Variety reported that Remember Me and Cosmopolis star Robert Pattinson would play Bruce Wayne, the billionaire playboy with a dark origins story and a secret nighttime, crime-busting hobby.

Deadline had previously reported that Pattinson was up against fellow British actor Nicholas Hoult, star of X-Men and more recently Tolkien.

Is there a trailer for The Batman?

Not yet — we’ll send a bat-signal when it’s released.