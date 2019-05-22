When is Disney’s The Lion King remake released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and how is it different from the original?

Following on from his successful remake of animated classic The Jungle Book, director Jon Favreau is trying to create a similarly photorealistic version of The Lion King – but when will the new take on the Disney hit come to cinemas? And who exactly will be voicing the pride and their allies?

Take a look below to find out everything we know about The Lion King remake.

When is The Lion King remake released in cinemas?

The new version of the movie will be released on 19th July 2019 in the UK, releasing in most other territories – including America – the same weekend (with one or two exceptions).

Who is in the cast of The Lion King remake?

An all-star cast has been drafted in to lend their voices to the film’s beloved characters, with Donald Glover set to play Simba, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, John Oliver as Zazu, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and Black Panther’s John Kani as Rafiki.

Meanwhile, superstar musician Beyoncé is voicing Simba’s love interest, Nala, and iconic voice actor James Earl Jones is returning to reprise his role as Mufasa from the original movie.

Is there a Lion King trailer?

There is indeed, and it shows off the movie’s impressively realistic-looking lions – as well as just how closely the film looks set to adhere to the original 1990s animated film.

How similar is The Lion King remake to the original 1994 animated movie?

Essentially the same as the original by all accounts. The son of the “King” Mufasa, Simba is a mischievous young lion until his father is killed in a terrible stampede, secretly caused by Mufasa’s scheming brother Scar.

Believing his father’s death to be his fault, Simba flees for a carefree existence living with meerkat Timon and warthog Pumbaa, but finds himself called back to his destiny when Scar’s rule turns sour.

There is at least one new character – an elephant shrew, played by Amy Sedaris, has been added to the story, and a couple of the hyenas (played by Florence Kasuma, Keegan Michael-Key and Eric Andre) have had their names changed.

Some fans have even taken the time to point out some shots from the trailers that look near-identical to their animated counterparts, as you can see above.

Will there still be songs in The Lion King remake?

Taking its lead from the other realistic Disney remakes, it appears that the Lion King will bring back some but not all of its iconic songs. Rumour has it that Can You Feel the Love Tonight, Hakuna Matata, I Just Can’t Wait to be King and Circle of Life are set to return, with Beyoncé and Elton John teaming up to write a new song for the end credits.

Sadly, this probably means that Scar’s barnstormer Be Prepared won’t make the cut. Pity – we would have loved to see Chiwetel Ejiofor give it a go.

What other Disney remakes are released in 2019?

The Lion King lines up alongside a number of live-action reworks, including Dumbo, Aladdin and a Maleficent sequel.