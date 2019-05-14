Accessibility Links

The new Dark Phoenix trailer makes the end of X-Men feel very real

Footage from the past two decades of X-Men movies sets up an epic finale for the franchise

A new trailer for Dark Phoenix, the final film with the current X-Men set-up, has dropped – and it’s made the end of the saga feel all too real.

Dark Phoenix centres around Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) going rogue after she’s nearly killed when hit by a “mysterious cosmic force”, and the trailer teases that the X-Men will be up against their “greatest enemy”.

The trailer, above, looks back at the legacy of the universe with footage from the previous X-Men movies, positioning Dark Phoenix as the epic finale to the series.

Going back to the beginning of the franchise in 2000, the trailer shows Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and all the other mutants from the past two decades leading up to this point.

Alongside Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix also stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits UK cinemas on 5th June 2019

