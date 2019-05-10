When is Rocketman released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? What happens?

With a career spanning almost six decades, Reginald Dwight, otherwise known as Sir Elton John, is now getting his own biopic, Rocketman.

Advertisement

And there’s every chance it could reach the heights of the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody, with Dexter Flex, the director of the Queen film, once again at the helm.

But when will Rocketman actually land on screens? And who’s in the cast? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Rocketman in UK cinemas?

The movie is released in cinemas in the UK on 24th May and 31st May in the US.

Who plays Elton John in Rocketman?

Taron Egerton, an actor you’ll probably recognise from the Kingsman films and Eddie the Eagle.

How much does Taron Egerton look like Elton John?

Although less so in real life, the makeup team has done an excellent job to make Egerton look like a young John, judging by the trailer.

Can Taron Egerton actually sing?

Yes, and we’ve actually heard him sing an Elton John classic before. In 2016, Egerton was part of the voice cast of animated movie Sing, where his character, Johnny the monkey, performed I’m Still Standing.

And he also performed with the actual Elton John at John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

It’s definitely worth watching, if only to see John looking at Egerton like a proud mother.

Who else is in the cast of Rocketman?

Billy Elliot star Jamie Bell will play songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, while Jurassic World’s Bryce Dallas Howard will play Sheila Eileen, John’s mother.

Game of Thrones and Bodyguard actor Richard Madden has been cast as Elton’s manager John Reid and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones’s Diary) is also set to appear.

What is Rocketman about?

Rather than focus on all of John’s career, the film will focus on the music legend as he prepares to release his 1972 breakthrough album. It’s this record that featured the standout hit Rocket Man.

Interestingly, the film will have an 18 rating in the UK, with its official synopsis promising an “uncensored human story” behind the artist’s young years.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

There is indeed. As you’d expect, it features plenty of singing – and massive sunglasses.