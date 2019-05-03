When is Long Shot released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? What’s it about?

The political landscape has become a bit of a joke on both sides of the Atlantic right now, so it’s little wonder Hollywood is getting in on the act.

Ahead of the United States presidential election in 2020, director Johnathan Levine (whom you may recognise from 50/50 and Warm Bodies) brings Long Shot, a political comedy which flips typical rom-com tropes on its head.

With the team behind Knocked Up, Neighbors and This is the End behind the film, and with Seth Rogen as one of the leads, Long Shot is guaranteed to be an hilariously irreverent take on politics today. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Long Shot released in cinemas?

Long Shot is due to hit cinemas on 3rd May 2019 in both the UK and the United States.

Filming started on the project in November 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Originally called Flarsky, after Rogen’s character, the film was renamed Long Shot in January 2019, with Rogen teasing the trailer.

Here’s a first peek at my new movie Long Shot starring @CharlizeAfrica and myself. You will enjoy this movie!!!! https://t.co/6QJ6fIAIES — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 30, 2019

Who’s in the cast of Long Shot?

As mentioned previously, Rogen stars as down-and-out journalist Fred Flarsky, who finds himself reunited with his childhood crush and former babysitter in a chance encounter at a party.

Starring opposite him is Charlize Theron as Charlotte Field, the current Secretary of State who is being pushed to run for president – and Flarksy’s former babysitter.

Long Shot marks quite the change in tone from Theron’s usual work, having previously starred in North Country, Mad Max: Fury Road and Snow White and the Huntsman.

But Rogen insisted in a featurette for the film that there was no-one else he’d rather have for the job.

Get the inside scoop on the long shot romance between @SethRogen and @CharlizeAfrica, and go behind the scenes in this all-new featurette. See #LongShot, in theaters May 3rd pic.twitter.com/YPXIPnIDJl — Long Shot (@LongShotMovie) April 12, 2019

“I’ve only ever wanted to do the film with her,” he said. “It took us like seven years to be successful enough to get her in our movie.”

He added in an interview with Extra, “It’s always a fun challenge for people who make comedies when there’s someone like Charlize who is funny in real life but in movies has never quite seem to tap into that.”

Explaining her part in the film, Theron said, “First and foremost the idea of working with Seth was something I was really excited about. I was a really big fan. I read the script and saw a lot of potential for us to do something that could work with the two of us. To me, I felt like it was a real challenge.”

The film also sees Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings) star as a media mogul, Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) play the President of the United States, and Alexander Skarsgard (Little Drummer Girl) as the “very handsome” Canadian Prime Minister James Steward.

O’Shea Jackson Junior, best known in his part of Straight Outta Compton, also stars as Flarsky’s best friend Lance – citing his daughter as a reason why he wanted to take part in the film.

“Any man as soon as you have a daughter, your first mindset is to make sure that she is the strongest woman possible,” he said to Essence magazine.

“[Charlize Theron’s character] is running for president. She’s running the country. It speaks to women’s empowerment, and that’s another reason why it’s called Long Shot because of the struggle that she has to go through and that she hopefully prevails. For that to be a message from a movie that I’m in, it’s an honour.”

What is Long Shot about?

Fred Flarsky is a journalist (who, at times, can be a little too much to handle) who reunites with his former babysitter Charlotte Field – who just happens to be the US Secretary of State who is now running for President.

When Field realises her speeches are not packing the punch that they could, she decides to hire Flarsky to help her with the campaign – a move which scares and confuses her advisers.

As the pair get to know each other again, love begins to blossom between the two – but could their romance put pressure on Field’s campaign?

It’s very much like an inverted Pretty Woman, with Theron taking the power while Rogen is the fish out of water trying to adapt to new political landscape.

Is there a trailer for Long Shot?

The official trailer is below.

Long Shot is released in cinemas on Friday 3rd May