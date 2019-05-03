When is High Life released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? What’s it about?

High Life, the first English-language film from French arthouse director Claire Denis, hits UK cinemas this May.

Advertisement

The film centres around a group of death row inmates who agree to go on a space mission to avoid capital punishment, only for Robert Pattinson’s Monte to end up stranded in deep space with his young daughter.

Find out everything you need to know about High Life below.

When is High Life released in cinemas?

High Life will be released in the UK on Friday 10th May 2019. It came out in cinemas in America on 12th April.

Who is in the cast of High Life?

Robert Pattinson stars as Monte, and he is joined by Juliette Binoche as the ship’s demented doctor Dibs, rapper Andre 3000 (appearing as André Benjamin) as Tcherny and Mia Goth as Boyse.

Pattinson has said he first discovered Claire Denis’ films back in 2010, and emailed his agents about meeting with her. She has also spoken about her hesitance in casting the actor, who found global fame alongside then-girlfriend Kristen Stewart in the Twilight franchise.

“I must say Robert really wanted to meet me, which was very nice, but I was also a little bit surprised because for me he was a young, iconic actor and I thought it’s exactly the opposite of what I had in mind — sort of 40 years-ish actor, exhausted,” she told Gulf News. “And maybe I hesitated a little bit, it took me a few months and then I realised his wanting to be in the film was interesting.

“I was not flattered, on the other end I was a little bit afraid because as I said, he is an iconic actor and I wanted a sort of mysterious film, not an iconic film. But then I realised Robert was so ready to go anywhere with me. And then I realised he is a very mysterious young man.”

Is there a trailer for High Life?

Yes – check it out below.

What is High Life about?

The film, which follows a non-linear narrative, tells the story of a group of death row inmates who opt into a space mission – related to the looming environmental crisis – to avoid being put to death.

“We were scum, trash, refuse that didn’t fit into the system,” Pattinson’s Monte says in the trailer. “Until someone had the bright idea of recycling us to serve science.”

As the trailer reveals, the mission does not exactly go to plan. Turns out setting prisoners “free” on a spaceship to do whatever they want to one another wasn’t the brightest idea.

As per Manohla Dargis at the New York Times: “Things happen, some ridiculous and exasperating, others effectively and productively surprising. Pattinson’s vivid presence and intimate voice-over help shape a movie that often feels on the verge of disintegrating.”

We’re intrigued…

Has High Life had good reviews?

The film impressed critics, with an 82% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The New Yorker‘s Anthony Lane writes that Denis’s movie “blooms with provocative ideas,” while Entertainment Weekly‘s Chris Nashawaty sayd the film is “at turns gorgeous, ridiculous and confounding”.

Advertisement

High Life is released in UK cinemas on Friday 10th May