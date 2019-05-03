All of the Marvel movies re-visited in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is a victory lap of the greatest hits of the past 11 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Advertisement

*Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame to follow*

In order to reverse Thanos’ snap from Infinity War, which eradicated half of the population, the remaining Avengers (plus a few add-ons, like Nebula, Rocket and War Machine) travel back in time to collect the Infinity stones before Thanos gets his hands on them.

This means re-visiting various key points in the film series in which one or more of the remaining superheroes were within reach of the stones. As much as anything, these scenes give fans an alternative glimpse at movies such as Avengers: Assemble and Thor: The Dark World.

Find out about all of the MCU films re-visited in Avengers: Endgame below.

Avengers: Assemble

Iron Man, Captain America, Ant-Man and The Hulk head back to New York in 2012, around the culmination of the events in the first Avengers film, to procure the Space stone and the Mind stone.

The Space stone, also known as the Tesseract, was employed by Loki in Avengers: Assemble to open up a portal into deep space and allow invading forces to come in. It was later taken for safe keeping to the vaults of Asgard, but Loki stole it again in Thor: Ragnarok – only for Thanos to kill him for it at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War.

In Endgame, Iron Man, Captain America and Ant-Man attempt to steal it back from past versions of themselves in Stark Tower, but fail after past Hulk crashes into Iron Man as he is escaping with the stone.

Elsewhere, Hulk visits The Ancient One (last seen in solo movie Doctor Strange) and convinces her to give him the Mind stone.

Thor: The Dark World

Thor and Rocket travel back in time to 2013 Asgard, during the events of Thor 2, which saw Thor’s girlfriend Jane Foster become infested with the aether (the Reality stone in liquid form). In an attempt to obtain the stone, Dark Elves invaded Asgard and killed Thor’s mother Frigga, who was protecting Jane.

Thor and Rocket arrive in Asgard on the day that Frigga dies, with a plan to take the liquid from Jane. However, Thor, depressed at his failure to save half of the population from being murdered at the hands of Thanos, hesitates in the plan, leaving Rocket to do the dirty work. Thor then has a heartwarming reunion with his mother, who quickly realises that he is visiting from the future. He then retrieves his old hammer, which was destroyed by Goddess of Death Hella in Thor: Ragnarok.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Nebula and War Machine are sent to the planet Morag in 2014 and the very first scene of Guardians of the Galaxy, which sees Peter Quill steal a valuable glowing orb (he doesn’t know at this time that it houses the Power stone) after dancing around to Redbone’s Come and Get Your Love.

After watching him dance (which is far less graceful without the music playing) they quickly knock Quill out and Nebula retrieves the Power stone from the orb.

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame is in cinemas now