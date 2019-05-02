When is It: Chapter Two released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Following the success of the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s It, a sequel is already being lined up for cinemas. Flashing forward twenty-seven years from the events of the first film, It: Chapter Two will see the Losers Club reunite as adults to take on It, the shapeshifting embodiment of evil, once again.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is It: Chapter Two released in cinemas?

The film will be released on Friday 6th September 2019 in the UK and USA.

Who is in the cast of It: Chapter Two?

It: Chapter Two’s time jump brings with it a brand-new cast, and some big names for fans of the first film to get excited about.

James McAvoy has been cast as Bill Denborough, the adult version of Jaeden Lieberher’s character and leader of the Losers Club, while Jessica Weixler joins the cast as his wife Audra Phillips.

The Club is rounded off by Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak and Andy Bean as Stan Uris.

Bill Skarsgård reprises his role as the terrifying cosmic entity It, who commonly takes the form of Pennywise the Clown.

Will any of the original It cast members return for the sequel?

Director Andy Muschietti has emphasised that It: Chapter Two is a continuation of the same story, rather than a sequel. As such, fans can expect flashbacks to 1989 with the original child actors of the first film – they include Finn Wolfhard (who plays Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie) and Wyatt Oleff (Stan).

What is It: Chapter Two about?

In the first film, the members of the Losers Club saw their town of Derry in Maine terrorised by It, an ‘ancient cosmic evil’. The group of children managed to defeat and weaken It after a long battle, but in the sequel It returns to Derry 27 years later, stronger than ever. The Losers Club, fulfilling their pledge all those years ago, must now regroup as adults to defeat It once again.

Who is writing and directing It: Chapter Two?

Andy Muschietti, the director of the first film, returns for the sequel. As with the 2017 film, Chapter Two is based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel of the same name, while Gary Dauberman, who co-wrote the screenplay for It, is sole screenwriter for the sequel.

Is there a trailer for It: Chapter Two?

A short teaser was revealed at CinemaCon, but no trailer has been released online for It: Chapter Two as of yet. We’ll add it in here as soon as we get our hands on it.

What have the It: Chapter Two cast said about the sequel?

It’s going to be scarier…and bloodier…

Muschietti has said in interviews that the sequel will be “scarier and more intense” than the first film, adding that fans should “bring your adult diapers”.

Advertisement

Another sneak peek was provided by co-star Jessica Chastain in a February 2019 interview when she said that she believed It: Chapter Two would set a record for the bloodiest horror scene. Lovely.