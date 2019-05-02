When is Black Widow released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Scarlett Johansson’s super-spy Black Widow is getting her own solo movie.

The leather-clad femme fatale, also known as Natasha Romanov, first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010, and now a starry cast is being lined up to join her in the new film.

Here’s everything you need to know, but beware – after the jump and the first couple of entries, we’ll be entering into serious spoiler territory for Avengers: Endgame.

When is Black Widow released in cinemas?

Black Widow currently has no release date as yet, but it is expected to go into production in June 2019 in London.

Who is in the cast of Black Widow?

Scarlett Johansson – known for her roles in Lost in Translation and Under the Skin among many others – will lead the cast as the titular spy, having first appeared as Black Widow in 2010’s Iron Man 2 before becoming a core member of the Avengers.

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) and David Harbour (Stranger Things) have also joined the cast, but details of their characters are currently a mystery.

Florence Pugh (Little Drummer Girl) is attached to play a rival assassin who is the “moral opposite” to Black Widow, while The Handmaid’s Tale’s OT Fagbenle is also in talks to join the cast.

What is Black Widow about and how does it fit into the MCU timeline?

The plot of the movie has largely been kept under wraps – all we know so far is that it will centre around Johansson’s Black Widow AKA Natasha Romanov, a KGB-trained spy and assassin who broke away to join the good fight with SHIELD and the Avengers.

That Hashtag Show claims to have information that the Black Widow movie will be set in the early 2000s, before the spy’s first appearance in Iron Man 2 but that’s yet to be confirmed, though other reports have also suggested the film will be a prequel of some kind.

Now, after the events of Avengers: Endgame the film’s status seems all but assured. In the new team-up movie, Johansson’s Natasha ends up sacrificing her life to help her friends defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) and save the people he previously murdered, and by the end of the film her death appears to be permanent.

Other clues in Endgame about the Black Widow movie’s plot – we learn her father’s name, and further time is given to mentioning her and Hawkeye’s climactic encounter in Budapest – also seem to lend credence to the prequel theory, even if details of the film itself (or its existence) have yet to be confirmed at this time.

Who is directing Black Widow?

The film is being helmed by Australian director Cate Shortland (Lore).

Marvel was reportedly “extremely thorough” in its search for the right director, having met with more than 65 people before deciding on Shortland.

Fun fact: More then 65 directors have met for the BLACK WIDOW job. Marvel being extremely thorough on this one — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) May 2, 2018

Is there a trailer for Black Widow?

Not yet –it hasn’t even started filming yet – but watch this space…