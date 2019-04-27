The best Marvel Avengers quotes

Ten years of Marvel filmmaking, 22 Cinematic Universe movies – and hundreds of brilliant one-liners.

Check out the best Avengers quotes here.

Avengers Assemble

Tony Stark: “Genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist.”

Steve Rogers: “You know, the last time I was in Germany and saw a man standing above everybody else, we ended up disagreeing.”

Tony Stark: “It’s good to meet you, Dr. Banner. Your work on anti-electron collisions is unparalleled. And I’m a huge fan of the way you lose control and turn into an enormous green rage monster.”

Tony Stark: “Apparently I’m volatile, self-obsessed, and don’t play well with others.”

Bruce Banner: “That’s my secret, Captain: I’m always angry.”

Loki: “I am Loki of Asgard, and I am burdened with glorious purpose.”

Loki: “An ant has no quarrel with a boot.”

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Steve Rogers: “You get hurt, hurt ’em back. You get killed… walk it off.”

Tony Stark: “I just pay for everything and design everything, make everyone look cooler.”

Clint Barton: “The city is flying and we’re fighting an army of robots. And I have a bow and arrow. Nothing makes sense.”

Vision: “Humans are odd. They think order and chaos are somehow opposites and try to control what won’t be. But there is grace in their failings. I think you missed that.”

Nick Fury: “No matter who wins or loses, trouble always comes around.”

Bruce Banner:” I could choke the life out of you and never change a shade.”

Steve Rogers: “I really miss the days when the weirdest thing science ever created was me.”

Avengers: Infinity War

Dr Stephen Strange [to Tony Stark]: “I seriously don’t know how you fit your head into that helmet.”

Peter Quill [To Tony Stark]:” I like your plan. Except, it sucks. So let me do the plan and that way it might be really good.”

Tony Stark [To Ebony Maw]: “I’m sorry, earth is closed today. You better pack it up and get outta here.”

Peter Parker: “You can’t be a friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man if there’s no neighbourhood.”

Thanos: “You have my respect, Stark. When I’m done, half of humanity will still be alive. I hope they remember you.”

Rocket Raccoon [To teenager Groot]: “Ever since you got a little sap, you’re a total D-hole.”

Groot: “I am Groot!”

Steve Rogers: “I am Steve Rogers.”