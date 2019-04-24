When is Avengers: Endgame released in cinemas?

With massive superhero team-up Avengers: Infinity War now far behind us, the questions on every Marvel fans’ lips are simple – what’s next? Can Thanos be defeated? Will the dead heroes return? And how does Captain Marvel fit into all of this?

Happily, Avengers Endgame is now upon us and we can find out – but if you do have any questions left before you head into the cinema, we might be able to help you out below…

When is Avengers: Endgame in cinemas?

The Infinity War sequel was initially set for release on 3rd May 2019, but the first trailer for Endgame announced that the movie would actually be released in UK cinemas on the 25th April 2019.

There’s precedent here: Infinity War itself was originally supposed to come out on 4th May 2018, before Marvel Studios decided to release it a week early (possibly to avoid earlier international screenings spoiling the plot for fans in the US).

When are Avengers: Endgame tickets on sale?

Now. Pre-release tickets for Avengers: Endgame went on sale on Tuesday 2nd April and the film marked the moment with a brand new trailer featuring some surprise reunions.

What are the reviews like for Avengers: Endgame?

Initial snap verdicts of the Marvel film were VERY positive, saying that the film goes beyond expectations while also being hilarious and a real tear-jerker.

Since then, full reviews have been published that continue the positive reaction to the movie, giving it high praise and good ratings.

You can read RadioTimes.com’s full review here.

Why is it called Endgame? Was that always the title?

Originally, the two films were just going to be called Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 and Part 2 but after months of speculation (and a few misleading quotes from the production team) the title was finally revealed in a trailer for the upcoming film.

Avengers: Endgame is apparently taken from a line uttered by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange during Infinity War.

The reason for the secrecy was initially said to be that the title would be a spoiler for the end of Infinity War. In reality, Endgame is kind of oblique enough to not have worried, but it’s done no harm to the hype surrounding the Avengers: Infinity War sequel.

As for the meaning, well not only does it pretty much wrap up the 22-film current Marvel movie arc but it’s also about a final clash that is presumably only going to see one side left standing. Yep, Endgame sounds about right.

Is there a trailer for Avengers: Endgame?

The first full trailer for Avengers: Endgame has now been released.

Following the release of Captain Marvel, Brie Larson’s character appearance in the upcoming movie is confirmed in the trailer’s footage.

Beginning in moody black and white before shifting into full teasing technicolour. Watch the video below.

The first, hotly anticipated look was revealed in December 2018, followed by a 30-second teaser of new footage that aired during the Super Bowl in February 2019 and both THOSE trailers can be watched below.

Later, a one-minute-long “special look” clip (which is rather like a normal trailer) was released on Tuesday 2nd April to mark tickets for the film going on sale. It sees Iron Man and Captain America set aside their differences, Iron Man and Pepper Potts reuniting, and the Avengers taking the fight to Thanos. Check it out below.

What will happen in Avengers: Endgame?

Currently a secret, though we can probably expect the Avengers and their allies to continue taking the fight to baddie Thanos (Josh Brolin, pictured) following the shock conclusion to Infinity War.

“It has its own spirit that’s different than Infinity War, which is why I was keen for us to separate the movies,” co-director Joe Russo told BoxOfficePro.

“Of course, we’re handing off narratives and it’s been serialised over 22 movies. But, it’s different tonally than Infinity War and it is told from a different point of view. It was important for us in our minds as film directors to separate those two because we do not want to make the same movie twice, and ways that you can differentiate films are through tone and point of view.”

One synopsis for the film reads:

“A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth instalment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

Meanwhile, rumours suggest that the story could see the heroes travel back in time to the first Avengers movie seeking information, fight new foes in space and eventually track down Thanos himself. It’s also been posited that it could involve another kind of time-jump that will see the children of certain heroes grow up (and other heroes have kids) and that Bruce Banner (Ruffalo) will finally master his inner green monster to become a smarter, more effective Hulk.

At the moment, though, that’s all mostly speculation. What definitely HAS been revealed is that the new movie will see Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel join the fray following the release of her solo movie, as well as the return of missing Infinity War team members Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

From the trailer, we also know that the world is left in chaos after half the population vanishes, while Iron Man is left trapped on the Guardians of the Galaxy’s spaceship after Thanos disappears from Titam.

At some point, franchise star Sebastian Stan suggested that a scene could see every single Marvel hero unite in one location, but this has yet to be confirmed at this time.

Captain America actor Chris Evans, meanwhile, has suggested the whole thing could get pretty emotional…

“I saw, like, the first hour of it,” Evans told The Hollywood Reporter. “This one’s really good. I choked up like three times.”

Robert Downey Jr has more or less suggested that all of the fan theories – including the one that involves Ant-Man entering Thanos’ body via the back door and exploding him from the inside – are, sadly, incorrect.

“I guarantee you there is no way that anybody could guess what is going to happen,” he says in a new YouTube clip from Marvel.

Still, a new clip revealed on Good Morning America does at least give us SOME idea as to how the story will kick off, with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) joining the team to encourage them to seek out Thanos, grab the Infinity stones and bring back all the people they lost, as you can see from around 2 minutes, 11 seconds in the video below.

The Russo Brothers, directors of Endgame, have also promised the film will be “surprising” in a letter addressed to fans. While pleading for audiences not to share spoilers, they said everyone involved in the making of the movie “worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga.”

How long is Avengers: Endgame?

The length of Avengers: Endgame has been confirmed as 3 hours and 2 minutes, by far the longest Marvel movie to date – and some fans are a bit concerned that watching the whole thing in one sitting might be a bit of an undertaking…

Who’s in the Infinity War sequel?

Brolin’s baddie Thanos is back to face a vast number of heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roster, with main Avengers Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johannsson) expected to take centre-stage. In particular, the filmmakers have said that Captain America and Black Widow will take larger roles after having more of a backseat in the previous film.

As noted, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd and Jeremy Renner are also back in action, along with Danai Gurira’s Okoy, Karen Gillan’s Nebula and Bradley Cooper/Sean Gunn’s Rocket Raccoon. And now, new posters have suggested that Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, last seen in Thor: Ragnarok could be joining the fray.

But will Hawkeye be in Avengers 4?

Oh yes.

While Jeremy Renner’s master archer didn’t feature at all in Avengers: Infinity War, directors Joe and Anthony Russo did hint that any characters missing out in the first film (also including Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man) might play a larger part in the sequel.

“We sat down and we found a way to work everybody in – but we have two movies that we’re working with,” Joe Russo told RadioTimes.com, where he acknowledged the absence of Hawkeye from promo material.

“So we figured out a way to bring everybody that we wanted to bring into the storytelling, I think in ways that felt satisfying to us, and so we’re happy with who we got to work with.”

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame confirms Hawkeye’s involvement – as well as a special appearance from Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, suggesting he could be key to the team’s victory over Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on the 25th April