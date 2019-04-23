Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Watch every single Marvel post-credit scene ahead of Avengers: Endgame in one handy place

Watch every single Marvel post-credit scene ahead of Avengers: Endgame in one handy place

Take a trip back through time with these MCU end credits videos

Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame, YouTube

Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame – the supposed culmination of 11 years of Marvel movies – the comic book giant has gone and stuck every single post-credit scene so far on one handy Twitter thread for our viewing pleasure.

Advertisement

It means you can catch up with such classics as Doctor Strange and Thor’s magic pint, the Avengers having a post-victory shawarma chow-down, or some more Endgame-relevant ones, like Captain Marvel appearing to the remaining heroes post-Infinity War snap.

Check the thread out via the tweet below.

And here are some of our favourites:

Nick Fury recruiting Steve Rogers for the Avengers (from Captain America: The First Avenger)

Thor, Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America, Hawkeye and Bruce Banner taking down some kebabs (from The Avengers)

Our first glimpse of Wakanda (from Captain America: Civil War)

Teenage Groot giving Starlord grief (from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2)

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 25th April 2019

Tags

All about Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame, YouTube
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Avengers: Endgame Could Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man die?

Huw Fullerton
Huw Fullerton
Endgame reaction twitter

The first reactions to Avengers: Endgame are in – and they’re VERY positive

TRIPLE FRONTIER (2019) - pictured L-R: Oscar Isaac ("Pope") and Ben Affleck ("Redfly") Photo by Melinda Sue Gordon / Courtesy of Netflix TF_DAY37-0495.RAF

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

TV bafta

Vote TV Baftas Must-See Moment nominees unveiled