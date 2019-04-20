When is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and is there a trailer?

It’s fair to say that Star Wars Episode IX is one of the most eagerly-anticipated movies in history, with the upcoming film set to cap off the Skywalker saga after decades of onscreen storytelling.

However, despite that we still know relatively little about what to expect from The Last Jedi’s sequel, which is being kept under wraps for the time being ahead of its release at the end of 2019.

For now, here are the key details you DO need to know about what to expect from Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

When is Star Wars Episode IX released in cinemas?

The next instalment of the Star Wars saga will be released in UK cinemas on 19th December 2019, returning to the modern films’ traditional Christmas release following spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story’s May outing this year.

Originally, Episode IX was set to be released in summer 2019, but it was delayed due to behind-the-scenes issues (see below), and the new release date means fans will have to wait longer than ever between films– a full 19 months – before they get their next fix of Jedi action.

What does the title for Star Wars Episode IX mean?

Disney confirmed at the Star Wars Celebration event in Chicago that the title of Star Wars Episode IX is… The Rise of Skywalker.

Who that specifically refers to is quite another mystery. In The Last Jedi, for example, Kylo Ren told Rey that – far from being descended from the Skywalker dynasty as many fans had suspected – her parents were nothing more than “filthy junk traders who sold you off for drinking money”.

Bummer.

Does that mean therefore that the ‘Skywalker’ rising in the title is Kylo himself? After all, he is a Skywalker, the son of Han Solo and Leia Organa (Luke’s sister).

Or is The Rise of Skywalker set to turn that line from Kylo on its head and reveal that Rey is a Skywalker after all?

Maybe ‘Skywalker’ will become a title, the way that ‘Jedi’ or ‘Sith’ has been in the past. At this stage, it’s all thrillingly unclear.

JJ Abrams has weighed in on his choice of title with ET Live, although his reasoning is predictably vague:

“The title feels like it’s the right title for this movie and I know that it’s provocative and asks a bunch of questions, but I think when you see the movie, you’ll see how it’s intended and what it means.”

When will the full trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker be released?

At the same event as the title reveal, director JJ Abrams unveiled the first teaser trailer for Episode IX – and what a tease it was.

Beginning with the voice of Luke Skywalker, this is clearly set up as the beginning of the end of the Skywalker saga.

“We’ve passed on all we know,” Mark Hamill’s Luke intones. “A thousand generations live in you now.”

While the teaser contains an incredible array of hints and callbacks – including the first look at Billy Dee Williams’ return as Lando Calrissian – the biggest reveal is saved until last.

That cackle? Yes, you heard it right: the Emperor has returned. Palpatine AKA Darth Sidious AKA actor Ian McDiarmid appears to be part of Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Given the excitement generated by the initial teaser, we could be looking at a significant wait before a ‘full’ trailer is revealed. But there’s plenty to pore over in the meantime…

Who’s directing the next Star Wars film?

Star Wars Episode IX will be brought to the screen by JJ Abrams, who helmed The Force Awakens in 2015 and successfully brought the franchise back to cinemas.

“With The Force Awakens, JJ delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy in a statement.

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019

Originally the film was set to be directed by Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow, but the writer/director left the project last year leading Abrams to step in and the film’s release date be pushed back a few months.

It’s unclear why Trevorrow left – a statement from LucasFilm claimed that all parties had “mutually chosen to part ways” – though he has recently commented on the experience, revealing that he’d pitched his story to both George Lucas and Mark Hamill.

“I don’t want to talk too much about it because I don’t want to affect the way that fans get to see these films,” Trevorrow told Empire.

“When we were kids, these movies came to us from far away. They were a gift. And the more we talk about how they’re made, the more it reveals that they’re just movies. But they’re not just movies, they’re more than that.

“Beyond that, I got the opportunity to tell a story that is a celebration of everything I believe in, I got to tell it to George Lucas and I got to tell it to Luke Skywalker, and those are experiences I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Who wrote Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

Trevorrow and his frequent collaborator Derek Connolly wrote the first draft of the script, before Harry Potter and the Cursed Child scribe Jack Thorne was hired to rewrite it.

Since Abrams took over, he has reportedly thrown out the first script and written a new one with Academy award-winning screenwriter Chris Terrio, best known for his work on Argo, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Who stars in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran, Domnhall Gleeson and Lupita Nyong’o are all confirmed to return for the final film, with the likes of Joonas Suotomo (Chewbacca) and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) in tow.

But the big news among the returning cast is the inclusion of Carrie Fisher whose character General Organa (better known as Princess Leia) will play a role in Episode IX thanks to previously unused footage shot for The Force Awakens. The late actress will appear in the film – with the blessing of her daughter, Billie Lourd – alongside original trilogy stars Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams, who was long rumoured to be reprising his role as Lando Calrissian.

Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, also told RadioTimes.com Fisher would approve her appearance in the film: Something tells me she’d get a real kick out of the fact she had a hit movie years after she left us,” he said. “That was just her.” You can read our full interview with Hamill here.

Fisher’s brother Todd has also said that the final product will “look like it was meant to be”.“There’s a lot of minutes of footage,” Fisher told Good Morning America. “I don’t mean just outtakes. This is unused, new content that could be woven into the storyline.

“That’s what’s going to give everybody such a great kick. It’s going to look like it was meant to be. Like it was shot yesterday. We’re not allowed to talk about the details of anything. But we’re thrilled at what’s been done.”

It’s also been revealed that The Americans star Keri Russell is playing a new female character with “action-heavy fight scenes” and will be joined by fellow franchise newcomers Richard E Grant, Naomi Ackie and Lost’s Dominic Monaghan.

We have no word about Ackie, Russell or Grant’s roles, though the latter has shot down rumours he could be playing fan-favourite Star Wars character Grand Admiral Thrawn.

“I hadn’t thought of it like that, but the character is just mine!” he told RadioTimes.com. “I don’t know about the action figure or whether there will be one, but this is pretty amazing.”

News also broke a while ago that Doctor Who star Matt Smith was joining the film in an undisclosed “key role,” which plenty of fans were quick to theorise about – but Smith has now stated that rumours of his inclusion were untrue, and that he won’t be in the film after all.

“As far as I can tell, I’m definitely not [in it],” he said in an interview with LA Times – though we’re not so sure he’s telling the truth…

What will happen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

The plot of the film is currently a mystery, though fans can expect the conclusion of the Resistance’s battle against the First Order as well as Rey’s complex relationship with tortured villain Kylo Ren.

In the meantime, a few of the actors have hinted as to what we might expect.

“The secrecy is definitely worth it,” Grant told us. “If you’re a Star Wars fan, and I am, then knowing what’s coming in this is quite something.

“I absolutely understand why they’re so secretive about it, because it’s very exciting.”

“What was brilliant [about The Last Jedi] was that it was unexpected,” Domnhall Gleeson, who plays First Order senior Officer General Hux told RadioTimes.com.

“And I’ve got a feeling that what JJ does may also be unexpected.

“I wasn’t expecting [Hux’s comedy] to be the way it went in VIII, at all. It really surprised me. And I’d say rather than played for laughs, it was written for laughs. We did it with an eye on the comic elements of it.”

Gleeson went on to clarify that he doesn’t know for sure what “unexpected” things we could, er, expect – at the time, he had yet to see a script for the new film, which has since wrapped – but he was eager to see what Abrams had lined up for him in particular.

“I’ve got no idea because I haven’t read a script,” he said. “I have no idea what direction he’ll take it in, or even if he’ll use me. So I’m hoping that if I’m in the next one, I’ll get to do [some more comedy].”

“Because JJ’s writing it, I know that if I’m in it I’ll get to do something exciting,” Gleeson concluded. “So that would be nice.”

“Is there a sequel? Oh my Goddddd!” Daisy Ridley joked when we asked her the same question. “I’ve heard nothing about it. I hopefully will soon.”

“It’s interesting, because after the first one came out we literally went straight into the next one, so there was no time to think about it. And now I’m like huh, I wonder what I’m going to be doing for six months…?”

Director JJ Abrams said during the Star Wars Celebration event in Chicago that the film does not pick up immediately after the events of Episode VIII.

“This is an adventure that the group goes on together,” Abrams said. “One of the great things about the movie was the dynamic between the characters. They are the most wonderful together, and that’s the thing I’m most looking forward for you to seeing.”

Star Wars Episode IX will be released in UK cinemas on the 19th December