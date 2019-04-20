When is Artemis Fowl released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

After years of delayed production, a film adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s Artemis Fowl will be released in summer 2019.

Advertisement

Based on the first novel in the series about a boy genius who discovers a subterranean fairy world, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and will be released by Walt Disney Studios.

When is Artemis Fowl released in cinemas?

Artemis Fowl is due for release on Friday 9th August 2019 in the UK and USA.

Who is in the Artemis Fowl cast?

Dame Judi Dench plays the part of Commander Root, head of the LEPrecon (the fairy world’s equivalent of MI6).

Ferdia Shaw makes his film debut as Artemis Fowl II, the eponymous boy genius, while his bodyguard and servant Domovoi Butler is played by Nonso Anozie, who Game of Thrones fans may recognise from his role as merchant Xaro Xhoan Daxos in season two. Nikesh Patel, star of Channel 4’s Indian Summers, portrays the centaur Foaly, the LEP’s technical genius and inventor.

Also in the cast are Josh Gad (best known for voicing Olaf in Frozen) who portrays kleptomaniac dwarf Mulch Diggums, and newcomer Lara McDonnell in the role of LEP Captain Holly Short.

What’s the plot of Artemis Fowl?

Artemis Fowl is set in a fantastical universe where Earth is home to an underground civilisation of fairies. This mythical world collides with that of humanity, when child prodigy Artemis Fowl II provokes the fairies (who he believes might be responsible for the disappearance of his father) into a conflict that could expose the species to the world.

Who is writing and directing Artemis Fowl?

The film is directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh, who has recently helmed projects including the Agatha Christie adaptation Murder on the Orient Express (which he also starred in), and Disney’s 2015 live-action Cinderella.

The Artemis Fowl books were written by Eoin Colfer, who Branagh consulted with as he began the project, and the film’s screenplay is by Conor McPherson.

Which book is the Artemis Fowl film based on?

The film is an adaptation of Artemis Fowl, the first book in Eoin Colfer’s series, contrary to rumours that it would combine the plots of the first two novels.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Artemis Fowl?

There is some early footage courtesy of a teaser released in November 2018. The mini-trailer is narrated by Judi Dench, putting on an Irish accent as Commander Root: