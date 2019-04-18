When is Hobbs & Shaw released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and is there a trailer?
Everything you need to know about the Fast & Furious spin-off starring The Rock, Idris Elba and Jason Statham
Fast & Furious spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw is hitting cinemas in 2019, and will see “legit bad ass” Idris Elba go up against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham.
When will the film be released in the UK, what’s it about and who else is in the cast?
Here’s everything you need to know about Hobbs & Shaw…
When is Hobbs & Shaw released in cinemas?
Hobbs & Shaw will hit UK cinemas on 2nd August 2019. It’s released on the same day in America.
Is there a trailer for Hobbs & Shaw?
There certainly is – two, in fact, and both are as bonkers as each other. Here’s the second trailer, which offers a deeper dive into the film’s plot:
And below you’ll find trailer one:
Who’s in the cast of Hobbs & Shaw? Will any Fast & Furious stars feature?
Fast & Furious veterans Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham will lead the cast as heroes Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, and will be up against Idris Elba’s villain, Brixton, who will be wreaking “havoc, hell and mayhem”.
I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling;) that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains. A pleasure to introduce the man himself @idriselba we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes HOBBS & SHAW. The name: BRIXTON. The record: UNDEFEATED. The promise: SHOWDOWN OF ALL SHOWDOWNS. So cool having my brother @idriselba come and play in our sandbox. This one’s been years in the making!! As I always say, we either gonna get along or we gonna get it on… and fuck getting along 😈 #BRIXTON #TheConsequenceAgent #HellRaiser HOBBS & SHAW SUMMER 2019 📸 @hhgarcia41
Also joining the cast is The Crown star Vanessa Kirby, who will be swapping tiaras for assault weaponry in the role of Shaw’s sister Hattie, an MI6 agent. She has plenty of action experience thanks to her guest role in 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout.
On set. HOBBS & SHAW. They always play hard to catch. The ever chivalrous, Hobbs told Hattie Shaw (MI6 operative and overall bad ass played by my homegirl @vanessa__kirby) we can do this dance one of two ways/ We’ll share some tequila 🥃 and then you’re under arrest and I’m takin’ you in. or.. I’m takin’ you in. Apparently, she felt the tequila would have to wait. For the record, we closed down the streets of London to shoot this massive action sequence and on the first take an ‘ol Kirbs here takes off like the second coming of Usain Bolt… WHILE WEARING NO SHOES 💨🔥👏🏾👊🏾 #TheHobbsHattieDance #HobbsAndShaw SUMMER 2019 📸 @hhgarcia41
Helen Mirren has been confirmed to reprise her role as Deckard and Hattie’s mother, Magdalene Shaw.
Deadpool 2 star Eddie Marsan has also joined the film, as well as Baby Driver’s Eiza Gonzalez, Johnson’s cousin Roman Reigns, Fear of the Walking Dead’s Cliff Curtis, NFL star Josh Mauga and Power Rangers’ John Tui.
Johnson’s own French bulldog will also star in the series as Hobbs’ dog.
What is Hobbs & Shaw about?
The new film – helmed by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch – will see Hobbs and Shaw form an unlikely alliance.
While the pair have been trying to take each other down since Fast & Furious 7, the sworn enemies are now coming together to fight “cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist” Brixton who gains control of an “insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever”.
“There’s obviously some of the DNA of the Fast universe,” Leitch told Digital Spy. “But what we really want to do is create something fresh and different for these characters, and dive into their world.
“Hobbs and Shaw come from the agent-and-spy world. It’s obviously about their banter and their relationship, but it’s more about expanding their world and their connections, and creating a family in a slightly different universe. It’s going to be fun.”
Will there be another Fast & Furious movie?
Of course. The ninth instalment in the franchise is set for release on 22nd May 2020 – pushed back six weeks from its original April date.
The Rock will sit this one out – thanks to Hobbs & Shaw – but Jordana Brewster will be reprising her role as the sister of Vin Diesel’s character Dom (who was last seen heading off with husband Brian, played by the late Paul Walker).