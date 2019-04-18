We finally know which Avengers: Endgame character was missing from the Superbowl trailer

A new TV spot for Avengers: Endgame has revealed the character that was rather obviously edited out of the film’s Super Bowl trailer…

The original clip had shown Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and War Machine (Don Cheadle) standing in a field with an asymmetrical gap in between them, an omission that did not go unnoticed by fans:

they EDITED SOMEONE OUT BETWEEN BRUCE AND RHODEY pic.twitter.com/DOG7d1W0yY — meg ! (@spidervalkyrie) February 3, 2019

WAIT WHY DOES THIS LOOK LIKE THERE’S SOMEONE STANDING THERE BUT THEY EDITED IT OUT???? #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/E4nQan9OjF — Beb misses Loki (@hometoharryx) February 4, 2019

That character has now been revealed as Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts, fiancée of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr).

At around the 13-second mark in the new clip, Potts and her Avenger colleagues are briefly glimpsed looking up at something mysterious in the sky, which is probably Stark returning to Earth after being stranded in space for some time. Check it out below.

Earlier this week, Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo penned a letter pleading with fans not to spoil the “surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion” to the movie – which some think could mean major characters are set to be killed off (looking at you, Captain America).

Thanos demands your silence.

Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 25th April 2019