Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. We finally know which Avengers: Endgame character was missing from the Superbowl trailer

We finally know which Avengers: Endgame character was missing from the Superbowl trailer

The mysterious omission was instantly noticed by Marvel fans back in February

Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: ENDGAME..L to R: Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and War Machine/James Rhodes (Don Cheadle)..Photo: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2019

A new TV spot for Avengers: Endgame has revealed the character that was rather obviously edited out of the film’s Super Bowl trailer

Advertisement

The original clip had shown Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and War Machine (Don Cheadle) standing in a field with an asymmetrical gap in between them, an omission that did not go unnoticed by fans:

That character has now been revealed as Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts, fiancée of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr).

At around the 13-second mark in the new clip, Potts and her Avenger colleagues are briefly glimpsed looking up at something mysterious in the sky, which is probably Stark returning to Earth after being stranded in space for some time. Check it out below.

Earlier this week, Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo penned a letter pleading with fans not to spoil the “surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion” to the movie – which some think could mean major characters are set to be killed off (looking at you, Captain America).

Thanos demands your silence.

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 25th April 2019

Tags

All about Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: ENDGAME..L to R: Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and War Machine/James Rhodes (Don Cheadle)..Photo: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2019
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Stan Lee (Getty)

Exclusive Stan Lee’s final movie cameo will be “very fitting”

Josh Brolin as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

What are the Infinity Stones? What do they do? Everything you need to know before Avengers: Endgame

The cast of Avengers: Endgame (Marvel)

Meet the cast of Avengers: Endgame

Marvel, Youtube

Avengers: Endgame directors worried that Captain Marvel would be ‘too powerful’