  4. Both generations of It’s Losers Club came together onstage and it was amazing

James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and more reunited with the stars of the first movie at Cinemacon in America

Cast and crew of "It: Chapter Two" speaks onstage at CinemaCon 2019 Warner Bros (Getty)

After the first It movie focused on a group of kids (the so-called “Losers Club”) battling the titular demonic clown, the sequel is set to catch up with them as adults – and now, for the first time, both generations of the cast have been united.

Speaking at CinemaCon to promote their reprised roles in upcoming It: Chapter Two, the young cast – Sophia Lillis, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Shazam’s Jack Dylan Grazer and Wyatt Oleff, only missing Jaeden Martell – were joined onstage by the actors playing their grown-up selves.

And adult cast members James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransome and Andy Bean seemed more than happy to be following in their young co-star’s footsteps, as you can see in the gallery (and tweets) below.

Bill Hader, Finn Wolfhard and Jessica Chastain promote It: Chapter Two, Getty
The adult cast of It: Chapter Two, Getty
Cast and crew of "It: Chapter Two" speaks onstage at CinemaCon 2019 Warner Bros (Getty)
For now, this is the closest we’ll get to a look at the action in It: Chapter Two – a short teaser was played at CinemaCon, however at the time of writing nothing has been released to the wider public.

But based on this cast alone, we’re betting fans will be more than happy to face Pennywise one more time.

It: Chapter Two is released in September

