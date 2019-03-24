Dora the Explorer heads to school and beats up baddies in first live-action film trailer
Michael Bay is producing the movie following a new Indiana Jones-version of the children's' character
Hola! The first trailer for the live-action Dora The Explorer movie, Dora And The Lost City Of Gold, is here. And it’s quite something.
Rather than asking viewers questions and awkwardly standing in silence for the answer, the sneak peek sees Isabela Moner play a teen-version of the classic kids’ TV character on the hunt for the city of gold.
Well, at first it’s just her archaeologist parents (Michael Peña and Eva Longoria) searching for the treasure city, with the titular hero forced to go to school. Cue scenes of Dora stopped as she tries to bring a flare into class and struggling to understand how a bus works. It’s not exactly the Nickelodeon show you might remember.
But Dora’s soon kidnapped and, alongside some classmates, has an action-packed adventure involving saving her parents and smashing a fair few baddies’ faces. Which is now we should point out the film is from producer Michael ‘Transformers’ Bay and Muppets writer Nick Stoller.
Although we see Dora in her iconic pink top and orange shorts combo, the trailer doesn’t show her talking backpack or an appearance from sneaky villain Swiper The Fox.
We do, however, see the return of monkey Boots. And although the hardcore Dora fans will be outraged that he’s not wearing his signature red footwear, we know that – despite not speaking in the trailer – the chimp will be voiced by Danny Trejo. Yes, really.
So, overall, a very exciting preview. But what was your favourite part of the trailer?……………..We liked that too!
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold is released in cinemas 2nd August 2019