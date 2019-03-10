Jordan Peele’s “terrifying and traumatising” Us is a smash hit with critics after SXSW premiere
The Get Out follow-up is expected to be "one of the biggest movies of the year"
Jordan Peele’s Get Out follow-up, Us, has had its first screenings at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas – and the critics are hailing it as a “terrifying and traumatising” masterpiece.
The thriller, in which a family on vacation – led by Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke – are haunted by alternate reality versions of themselves, is Peele’s second feature after his 2017 Oscar-winning horror, and it looks to be a similarly effective genre flick backed by serious political and social themes.
With reviews dribbling in overnight after Friday’s premiere – the film will be released in the UK later this month – it’s already got a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 10 reviews, and a whole lot of praise is pouring in on social media from the lucky ones who have seen it already.
Among those are popstar/actress Janelle Monae and Russian Doll writer/director Leslye Headland.
“I just saw US at SXSW and screamed/laughed so much I lost my voice,” Headland wrote. Monae was mostly speechless, sending out a tweet containing one OMG and lots of @ signs, exclamation points and dollar signs. She later added that Lupita Nyong’o’s performance is the best of the year.
BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR @Lupita_Nyongo #usmovie
— Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 10, 2019
Others were equally impressed, and expanded on their thoughts.
Went to see #UsMovie. I’m still dazed and confused. And scared. And exhilarated. Modern day Hitchcock. I will see it again. And again. And maybe will never use scissors again. Thanks @JordanPeele
— Sunny Hostin (@sunny) March 9, 2019
“Went to see Us,” US TV presenter Sunny Hostin wrote. “I’m still dazed and confused. And scared. And exhilarated. Modern day Hitchcock. I will see it again. And again. And maybe will never use scissors again.”
It’s official: Jordan Peele is the new Spielberg. #Us is going to be one of the biggest movies of the year. #SXSW
— Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 9, 2019
Just call him the “21st Century Master of Suspense.” @JordanPeele’s #UsMovie is utterly provocative, mind blowing, disturbing and WILL require multiple viewings to uncover its secrets. Start the @Lupita_Nyongo for Best Actress campaign because she COMITS 100% w/such versatility. pic.twitter.com/vHhHlPx1Dy
— Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) March 9, 2019
#UsMovie was WILD. Screamed out loud at the screen for two hours. Wow lupita. So much fun, and so scary.
— Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) March 9, 2019
Jordan Peele really did it again. Don’t let anyone spoil it, just go see it as soon as it drops. #usfirst #usmovie #watchyourself pic.twitter.com/Rs4Sje1l5B
— Alvin aqua Blanco (@Aqua174) March 9, 2019
Bruh @JordanPeele don messes my whole head up with #UsFirst Sat in my seat til the end credits like it was a Marvel movie so dumbfounded in a good way. And @Lupita_Nyongo gave her best performance yet. pic.twitter.com/ni4OncArml
— Anslem Samuel Rocque (@iamARocque) March 9, 2019
Oh man I just saw @UsMovie and you all are in for a real treat. Once again @JordanPeele has made it tough for me to go sleep tonight ????
— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) March 9, 2019
Still processing last night’s #UsFirst screening…
phenomenal cast & so many hair raising moments. Lupita is TERRIFYING. give her the Oscar already. this is definitely one worth seeing more than once. i have a feeling 2nd watch will help answer some questions… pic.twitter.com/dVqR52sX1A
— Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) March 9, 2019
The promo for the film is getting some heat, too. And to be fair, it looks amazing:
Yo…I've never seen a billboard this dope! #UsMovie pic.twitter.com/iewRjeen0i
— Chi (@SideEyeChamp) March 2, 2019
This standee for #UsMovie is excellent and creepy. pic.twitter.com/ustOR7b8Sj
— Kristal Stittle (@kristalstittle) March 6, 2019
Us is released in UK cinemas on 22nd March 2019