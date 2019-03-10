Jordan Peele’s “terrifying and traumatising” Us is a smash hit with critics after SXSW premiere

Jordan Peele’s Get Out follow-up, Us, has had its first screenings at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas – and the critics are hailing it as a “terrifying and traumatising” masterpiece.

The thriller, in which a family on vacation – led by Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke – are haunted by alternate reality versions of themselves, is Peele’s second feature after his 2017 Oscar-winning horror, and it looks to be a similarly effective genre flick backed by serious political and social themes.

With reviews dribbling in overnight after Friday’s premiere – the film will be released in the UK later this month – it’s already got a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 10 reviews, and a whole lot of praise is pouring in on social media from the lucky ones who have seen it already.

Among those are popstar/actress Janelle Monae and Russian Doll writer/director Leslye Headland.

“I just saw US at SXSW and screamed/laughed so much I lost my voice,” Headland wrote. Monae was mostly speechless, sending out a tweet containing one OMG and lots of @ signs, exclamation points and dollar signs. She later added that Lupita Nyong’o’s performance is the best of the year.

Others were equally impressed, and expanded on their thoughts.

Went to see #UsMovie. I’m still dazed and confused. And scared. And exhilarated. Modern day Hitchcock. I will see it again. And again. And maybe will never use scissors again. Thanks @JordanPeele — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) March 9, 2019

It’s official: Jordan Peele is the new Spielberg. #Us is going to be one of the biggest movies of the year. #SXSW — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 9, 2019

Just call him the “21st Century Master of Suspense.” @JordanPeele’s #UsMovie is utterly provocative, mind blowing, disturbing and WILL require multiple viewings to uncover its secrets. Start the @Lupita_Nyongo for Best Actress campaign because she COMITS 100% w/such versatility. pic.twitter.com/vHhHlPx1Dy — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) March 9, 2019

#UsMovie was WILD. Screamed out loud at the screen for two hours. Wow lupita. So much fun, and so scary. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) March 9, 2019

Jordan Peele really did it again. Don’t let anyone spoil it, just go see it as soon as it drops. #usfirst #usmovie #watchyourself pic.twitter.com/Rs4Sje1l5B — Alvin aqua Blanco (@Aqua174) March 9, 2019

Bruh @JordanPeele don messes my whole head up with #UsFirst Sat in my seat til the end credits like it was a Marvel movie so dumbfounded in a good way. And @Lupita_Nyongo gave her best performance yet. pic.twitter.com/ni4OncArml — Anslem Samuel Rocque (@iamARocque) March 9, 2019

Oh man I just saw @UsMovie and you all are in for a real treat. Once again @JordanPeele has made it tough for me to go sleep tonight ???? — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) March 9, 2019

Still processing last night’s #UsFirst screening… phenomenal cast & so many hair raising moments. Lupita is TERRIFYING. give her the Oscar already. this is definitely one worth seeing more than once. i have a feeling 2nd watch will help answer some questions… pic.twitter.com/dVqR52sX1A — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) March 9, 2019

The promo for the film is getting some heat, too. And to be fair, it looks amazing:

This standee for #UsMovie is excellent and creepy. pic.twitter.com/ustOR7b8Sj — Kristal Stittle (@kristalstittle) March 6, 2019

Us is released in UK cinemas on 22nd March 2019