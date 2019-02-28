Best films to watch on TV today, tonight – and this week

With the abundance of rival streaming services on the market these days, it can be easy to forget that one of the cheapest ways to watch movies is through good old-fashioned terrestrial television.

And as ever, this week brings a great selection of flicks as we head into March – including some fairly recent hits such as Manchester by the Sea and Hacksaw Ridge.

Take a look at our top picks of what to look out for over the coming days.

Friday 28th February

Arabesque – 4:20pm, Sony Classic

An American professor working at Oxford University is hired by a mysterious Arabic businessman to decipher some ancient hieroglyphics. When he learns they contain a message linked to a planned political assassination, he is drawn into a series of escapades with his employer’s henchmen in hot pursuit. Read our full Arabesque review

Bridesmaids – 9pm, ITV2

A disorganised woman is asked to be maid of honour at her best friend’s wedding. Taking charge of the prenuptial bridal celebrations, she resolves to give her pal and accompanying bridesmaids the time of their lives, but as her efforts slide into chaos she finds the wife of the groom’s boss is keen to usurp her position. Read our full Bridesmaids review

The Big Sick – 11:05pm, BBC2

A struggling stand-up comedian proves a hit with a student heckler, but their affair ends just before a mystery illness puts the object of his affections in a coma. Finding himself absorbed with Emily’s care and bonding with her sparring parents, Kumail also has to struggle with his own Muslim relatives and their expectations. Read our full The Big Sick review

Saturday 29th February

Ever After: A Cinderella Story – 12:45pm, Film4

A girl grows up in 16th-century Europe under the iron fist of her stepmother, until the love of handsome Prince Henry offers a glimmer of hope. Unfortunately, the royal gent has worries of his own in the shape of an arranged marriage. Luckily, Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci is on hand to play fairy godfather and bring the pair together. Read our full Ever After: A Cinderella Story review

Bend of the River – 4pm, ITV4

A trail guide saves a thief from being lynched and recruits him to help guide a party of settlers across the country. Once the homesteaders have reached their destination, the two men agree to go for supplies, but on the way back, the thief plots to sell their goods to a gold-mining camp. Read our full Bend of the River review

After the Storm – 10:50pm, BBC4

Following the death of his father, a private detective struggles to find child support money and reconnect with his son and ex-wife. Read our full After the Storm review

LA Confidential – 11:40pm, BBC1

Three cops – an ambitious rookie, a hard-boiled veteran and a smooth character more interested in celebrity than justice – investigate a corpse-strewn bloodbath in a diner. However, the ensuing search for the perpetrators reveals a trail of crime and corruption in the police force. Read our full LA Confidential review

Sunday 1st March

Scott of the Antarctic – 12 noon, BBC2

The story of British explorer Robert Falcon Scott’s 1912 expedition and his quest to be the first to reach the South Pole.

Shrek 2 – 3pm, BBC1

The grouchy ogre and his new wife Princess Fiona set out on a journey to meet her parents. However, the king and queen are less than impressed with their daughter’s choice of husband, while a conniving fairy godmother is determined to make sure her own son gets to marry the princess. Read our full Shrek 2 review

Manchester by the Sea – 11:15pm, BBC2

An irritable loner is forced to return to the coastal town where he grew up following the sudden death of his brother. He is appointed guardian of his teenage nephew, and as he struggles to cope with his newfound responsibilities, he also finds himself confronted with a past tragedy. Read our full Manchester by the Sea review

The History Boys – 12 midnight, BBC4

Eight unruly grammar school boys preparing to take their Oxbridge entrance exams are exposed to the contrasting teaching styles of two very different schoolmasters – the intellectually enthusiastic Hector, who seeks to instil a love of knowledge for its own sake, and the more cynical new arrival Irwin, who intends to equip them with the specific information they need to get ahead. Read our full The History Boys review

Monday 2nd March

Farewell My Lovely – 11:20am, Sony Classic

A tough private eye is recruited to locate the missing girlfriend of an ex-convict, but finds himself drawn into a complex web of lies, involving murder, drugs and blackmail. Read our full Farewell My Lovely review

Goldfinger – 6:45pm, ITV4

James Bond is assigned to investigate a notorious German gold smuggler and discovers his quarry has ambitions much greater than first suspected. Pursuing the criminal mastermind around the world, Bond uncovers the villain’s audacious scheme to destroy the global economy with a daring attack on Fort Knox. Read our full Goldfinger review

Journeyman – 11:35pm, Film4

World middleweight champion Matty Burton is nearing the end of his professional career when he suffers a serious head injury during a fight that leaves him with brain damage. Read our full Journeyman review

Tuesday 3rd March

Jumanji – 8pm, 5STAR

A man who has been trapped inside a mysterious jungle board game for 26 years is eventually freed when two children start to play it. Unfortunately, he arrives with a rampaging horde of animals on his heels, leaving only one solution – to finish the game he started all those years ago. Read our full Jumanji review

Gifted – 9pm, Film4

Single man Frank Adler attempts to raise his child prodigy niece, Mary. However, his plans for a normal school life for the youngster are foiled when the youngster’s mathematical abilities come to the attention of Frank’s formidable mother, Evelyn. Read our full Gifted review

What Richard Did – 1:20am, Channel 4

A wealthy teenager manages to seduce another student’s girlfriend, but his confidence is shaken by her continuing friendship with her ex. His insecurity results in a violent confrontation that has unforeseen consequences and leads to his seemingly charmed life rapidly falling apart. Read our full What Richard Did review

Wednesday 4th March

The Tin Star – 2:35pm, Film4

A world-weary bounty hunter, formerly a sheriff, arrives in a small town where a newly-appointed lawman is struggling to keep the peace. When he learns of the mercenary’s past, the inexperienced lawman seeks his help in learning the tricks of the trade so he can bring an outlaw gang to justice. Read our full Tin Star review

Hacksaw Ridge – 9pm, Paramount Network

During the Second World War, US Army Medic Desmond Doss refuses to kill people, and becomes the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honour without firing a shot. Read our full Hacksaw Ridge review

A Most Violent Year – 11:05pm, Sony Movies

New York City during the winter of 1981 is a dangerous place to be, but one immigrant is determined to expand his business and support his family. Unfortunately, the unrelenting rise in violent crime threatens to ruin his livelihood and destroy everything he has worked tirelessly for. Read our full A Most Violent Year review

Thursday 5h March

The Devil at Four o’Clock – 6:30pm, Sony Classic

A priest is sent to a South Seas island to replace a drunken missionary, who has been relieved of his duties. Sharing his flight are three convicts being sent to work at a children’s leper hospital. The five men must work together to protect the young patients when a volcano erupts, leaving them stranded with no easy way out. Read our full The Devil at Four o’Clock review

My Friend Dahmer – 9pm, Film4

The early years of Ohio serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer are charted in this drama inspired by his friend Derf Backderf’s graphic novel, starring Ross Lynch, Anne Heche and Alex Wolff. Read our full My Friend Dahmer review

Whistle Down the Wind – 10pm, Talking Pictures TV

Three children become convinced that a bearded murderer taking refuge in the barn on their Lancashire farm is Jesus Christ and do their utmost to protect him and conceal his presence from the outside world. Read our full Whistle Down the Wind review

Friday 6th March

An Inspector Calls – 2:30pm, Talking Pictures TV

A mysterious policeman arrives at a family celebration and begins a chain of events which leads to several surprising revelations. Read our full An Inspector Calls review

Tremors – 9pm, Horror Channel

A dull American town in the middle of the desert is suddenly attacked by huge man-eating subterranean creatures. Luckily, two dimwitted but brave handymen step into the breach to lead a ragtag bunch of locals and a mismatched pair of survivalists in the battle against the gruesome worm-like monsters. Read our full Tremors review

Philadelphia – 9pm, Horror Channel

A gay lawyer is fired after contracting Aids, and takes his former employers to court to prove he was discriminated against because of his condition. The only attorney he can find to represent him is a homophobic courtroom rival, who is forced to confront his prejudices as the case unfolds and his client’s health deteriorates. Read our full Philadelphia review

Con Air – 9:45pm, Channel 5

A parolee hitches a ride home on a maximum-security flight conveying some of America’s deadliest criminals, and when they hijack the plane in mid-flight he is forced to intervene. Meanwhile, a US marshal has an ongoing battle on the ground to prevent the plane from being blown to pieces. Read our full Con Air review

