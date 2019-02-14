Oscars 2019: full list of nominations

The 91st Academy Award nominations have been announced, with the great and the good of Hollywood up for the industry’s most coveted awards.

From The Favourite to A Star Is Born, and Olivia Colman to Rami Malek, find out which films, actors and behind-the-scenes talent are in the running to win an Oscar in our full nominations list below:

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlackkKlansman

Sam Elliot, A Star is Born

Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favouirte

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)

Black Panther (Ruth Carter)

The Favourite (Sandy Powell)

Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)

Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)

Film Editing

BlackkKlansman (Bary Alexander Brown)

Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman)

The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Green Book (Patrick J. Don Vito)

Vice (Hank Corwin)

Original Score

Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)

BlackkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)

Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)

Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)

Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Sound Editing

Black Panther (Benjamin A Burtt and Steve Boeddeker)

Bohemian Rhapsody (John Warhurst and Nia Hartstone)

First Man (Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan)

A Quiet Place (Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahi)

Roma (Sergio Diaz and Skip Lievsay)

Sound Mixing

Black Panther (Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin)

Bohemian Rhapsody (Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali)

First Man (Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montano, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis)

Roma (Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio Garcia)

A Star Is Born (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow)

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse

Cinematography

Cold War (Lukasz Zal)

The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)

Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)

Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)

A Star is Born (Matthew Libatique)

Directing

Spike Lee, BlackkKlansman

Pavel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border (Goran Lundstrom and Pamela Goldammer)

Mary Queen of Scots (Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks)

Vice (Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney)

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War (Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick)

Christopher Robin (Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould)

First Man (Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm)

Ready Player One (Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and DAvid Shirk)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy)

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel and Ethan Coen)

BlackkKlansman (Charlie Wachtel, DAvid Rabinowitz, Kevin Wilmott and Spike Lee)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)

A Star is Born (Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters)

Original Screenplay

The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)

First Reformed (Paul Schrader)

Green Book (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter FArrelly)

Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)

Vice (Adam McKay)

Original Song

All the Stars, Black Panther

I’ll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow, A Star is Born

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Production Design

Black Panther (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart)

The Favourite (Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton)

First Man (Nathan Crowly and Kathy Lucas)

Mary Poppins Returns (John Myhre and Gordon Sim)

Roma (Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez)

The Oscars will take place on Sunday 24th February at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles