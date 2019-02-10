Oscars 2019: who was snubbed?

From Black Panther’s historic nod for Best Picture to Olivia Colman making the Lead Actress shortlist, the 2019 Oscar nominations have made film fans across the world very happy.

Advertisement

However, there’s one talent many think has gone unrecognised: Bradley Cooper.

Although the star was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading role for his portrayal of troubled musician Jack Maine in A Star Is Born, he wasn’t shortlisted for Best Director.

Even though the film is up for a total of eight awards – including Best Picture and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Lady Gaga – many, including Rob Lowe, think Cooper’s talents as Director should have been acknowledged.

Bradley Cooper was robbed for Best Director. Clearly. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 22, 2019

The Oscars really snubbed Bradley Cooper for best director https://t.co/sDYr8C1AXT — Sandrine (@swiftiesocrazy) January 22, 2019

When Bradley Cooper Got Snubed for Best Director pic.twitter.com/IvitBH63Uk — Zach Pope (@popetheking) January 22, 2019

This dude directed the cinematographer to get to the beautiful, nomination worthy cinematography. This dude did all that and so much more. A movie is a director’s heart and soul. Y’all just stole Bradley Cooper’s heart and soul. 😔#AStarIsBorn #BradleyIsDaRealMVP 3/3 — Nicole George (@NicBot5000) January 22, 2019

Bradley Cooper snubbed in Director, yiiikes — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 22, 2019

And some are comparing the snub to when Ben Affleck was not nominated for directing Argo, which won Best Picture at the 2013 awards.

Wow – biggest snub? Bradley Cooper *not* nominated for BEST DIRECTOR. Just like Ben Affleck with Argo… wonder if he'll still win for BEST PIC? #OscarNoms — SteveBunin (@SteveBunin) January 22, 2019

This is nuts. Bradley Cooper didn't get nominated for best director for 'A Star is Born.' This is the biggest Oscars snub since Ben Affleck didn't get nominated for 'Argo.' #Oscarsnoms — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 22, 2019

Bradley Cooper's snub for Best Director is both inexcusable and probably the best thing that happened to A Star is Born's Best Picture chances (see: Argo) #OscarNoms — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) January 22, 2019

However, Cooper wasn’t the only surprising omission from the Best Director category, with many predicting Peter Farrelly would be given a nod for his work on comedy drama Green Book, and Ryan Coogler also missing out despite his film – Black Panther – earning an historic Best Picture nomination.

Plus, with Josie Rourke (who helmed Mary Queen of Scots) and Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) missing out on nominations, the Best Director category is an all-male line-up.

Rourke’s two female leads, Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, both missed out in the acting categories – despite Robbie winning a nod ahead of February’s Bafta ceremony.

i love you saoirse and margot and mary queen of scots im sorry they couldnt handle your performance pic.twitter.com/tpdXn51lxv — jinkies (@mmithloved) January 22, 2019

Honestly don’t know why Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie haven’t been nominated for @MaryQueenMovie. #OscarNominations — Georgie White (@gcallumwhite) January 22, 2019

Other unexpected names who failed to make the shortlist despite strong predictions include Timothée Chalamet (tipped to pick up a Best Supporting Actor nod for his role in Beautiful Boy), Toni Collette (Best Actress, Hereditary) and Claire Foy (Best Supporting Actress, First Man).

Toni Collette didn't summon one of the eight kings of hell just to be ignored like that. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/1rncICBpGn — PokyGem (The VVitch stan account) (@PokyGem023) January 22, 2019

Okay…..let's group hug with @RealChalamet in the middle pic.twitter.com/InFvzJ7KaI — Timothée Chalamet's Hair (@TChalametsHair) January 22, 2019

And – much to the disappointment of fans – Ethan Hawke was also snubbed from the Best Actor category for his role in First Reformed.

Ethan Hawke fans rise up — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 22, 2019

The morning's most awful snub is surely Ethan Hawke in Best Actor. It's the biggest sweep by an actor across critics prizes that I can recall to have missed the Oscars since Peter Sarsgaard in Shattered Glass back in 2003. — Nathaniel Rogers (@nathanielr) January 22, 2019

Advertisement

The Oscars will take place on Sunday 24th February at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles