Viewers LOVED Olivia Colman’s acceptance speech at the Bafta Film Awards

Olivia Colman once again won over viewers with her acceptance speech after landing Best Leading Actress at the 2019 Bafta Film Awards.

The Favourite star had prepared notes but went off piste, telling the audience “we’re gonna get so pissed later!” after landing the coveted prize ahead of Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy and Viola Davis. It comes just weeks after she was named Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes where she thanked “ma b***hes” – Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

Speaking in front of the Bafta crowd, she once again acknowledged her co-stars: “Emma and Rachel… you were the best and classiest and coolest honour guard that I could ever have.

“As far as I’m concerned all three of us are the same and should be the lead. It’s weird that we can’t do that but this is for all three of us – it’s got my name on it but we can scratch some other names on.”

And viewers were delighted as she fumbled her way through – “Oh God what else was I meant to say. Done THAT bit, I’ve done THAT bit…” – before heading off stage to what sounded like a hell of a party…

Olivia Colman is one of my favourite people as she wins the bafta for best actress she says “we are gonna get so pissed tonight” I love her #BAFTAs #Bafta2019 — Liam Wilson (@psychyliam) February 10, 2019

Olivia Colman’s acceptance speech is exactly the reason I love watching awards ceremonies – she’s so real, humble and funny. I love her. Well-deserved 🙌⭐️🥂🏆#TheFavourite @BAFTA #Bafta2019 — Claire Vanner (@Claire_Vanner) February 10, 2019

And all round pretty chuffed to see the much-loved actress claim the top prize.

Is Olivia Colman not the best person ever? #BAFTAs — Joe Kutryk (@JKutryk) February 10, 2019

Olivia Colman just lightens the mood and brightens the room #BAFTA — Kathleen (@kathleenswift_) February 10, 2019

Olivia Colman, what a wonderful, beautiful, lovely and witty woman. Thoroughly deserved 👏👏👏 #BAFTAs — Jamie Halliwell (@ShadyEuroFreak) February 10, 2019

Some wanted to award her acceptance speech with another award:

Olivia Colman should win awards for her award speeches. Highlight of the night. May she go on and get the Oscar and a damehood #BAFTAs — Helen (@hmanley82) February 10, 2019

Give her one more award for the best speech ever! #BAFTA #OliviaColman — ηαídα (@allaboutcate) February 10, 2019

And the Bafta for the best acceptance speech goes to…

Olivia Colman👏👏👏👏

#EEBAFTAs⁠ ⁠ #Bafta⁠ ⁠ — Andrew (@CourierBoyUK) February 10, 2019

All hail Queen Olivia!

Our “national treasure”…

Olivia Colman: national treasure #BAFTAs — Benedict Seal (@benedictseal) February 10, 2019

Olivia Colman is a national treasure. — Chloe Johnson (@tweetsbychloe) February 10, 2019