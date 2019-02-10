Bafta Film Awards 2019 – the biggest and best moments

Awards ceremonies are always ripe for drama, hilarious unplanned moments and heartfelt speeches – and at the 2019 film Baftas, we’ll be here to follow along with them all, every step of the way.

Check back here throughout this year’s ceremony as we pull out the funniest, most embarrassing and generally most notable moments from the night as and when they happen, updating this page to reflect whatever the latest development is from London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Hopefully, there still isn’t anything QUITE as bad as the great La La Land/Moonlight mix-up…

For now, let’s get started with…

Oscar shade

In her opening remarks, Lumley couldn’t resist poking fun at the upcoming Oscars ceremony, which will be without a host for the first time in decades following the withdrawal of Kevin Hart, who came under fire for old homophobic remarks he’d made on Twitter.

“Thank goodness Bafta actually has a host,” Lumley quipped after expressing her gratitude to be hosting for the second year in a row.

“Though I suspect that might have something to do with the fact that I’m not on Twitter…”

Joanna Lumley’s costume lunar-cy

The Baftas were opened this year with host Joanna Lumley putting on an impromptu fashion show, donning the costumes of Olivia Colman in the Favourite, John C. Reilly in Stan and Ollie, Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns and even Ryan Gosling in First Man, with the latter astronaut look feeding directly into a brilliantly unusual space-themed opening dance number from Cirque du Soleil’s Totem.

It wasn’t a completely random segway – this year’s Baftas are celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the Moon Landings (they must have put a lot of hope into First Man sweeping up some nominations when they were planning this a few months back) – and it was definitely an out-of-this-world opener.