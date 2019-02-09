Accessibility Links

  4. Captain Marvel’s official website is a hilarious 90s throwback

Captain Marvel’s official website is a hilarious 90s throwback

Time to get on the dial-up connection and sign that guestbook, guys

Marvel Studios' CAPTAIN MARVEL..Captain Marvel (Brie Larson)..Photo: Chuck Zlotnick..©Marvel Studios 2019

From the looming shot of Blockbuster Video in the first trailer, it was pretty clear that Captain Marvel’s 90s setting was going to be pretty important for the upcoming superhero movie– and now, the throwbacks have even extended to the movie’s official website.

Yes, the real Captain Marvel website is a 90s-style, Geocities-alike “graphic design is my passion” nightmare, designed to take you right back to the early days of the internet.

A screenshot from the official Captain Marvel website
A screenshot from the official Captain Marvel website

Full of lo-res sprites, old-school Microsoft interfaces, slightly crappy true or false games (as well as a fun Skrull whack-a-mole function) and even a guest book, it’s like being transported to a different time and place through some sort of temporal dial-up connection, and a great way of tying into the film’s setting.

Check out the website for yourself here, but be careful – if your parents want to use the phone line, you’ll have to switch the whole thing off.

Captain Marvel is released in UK cinemas on the 8th March

All about Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios' CAPTAIN MARVEL..Captain Marvel (Brie Larson)..Photo: Chuck Zlotnick..©Marvel Studios 2019
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

