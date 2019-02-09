Accessibility Links

Bafta Film Awards 2019: winners in full

The Favourite, Bohemian Rhapsody, BlackkKlansman, Roma, a Star is Born and many more films are up for the top prizes - check back for regular updates as the winners are announced

Bafta winners, Getty

The Favourite, A Star is Born, Roma, Green Book and many more movies are all in the running for Bafta glory – but who will triumph in one of the most difficult-to-call years in awards history?

We’ll be updating this list as soon as the winners for each category are announced (in time with the actual ceremony, ahead of the BBC’s TV broadcast), so check back to find out who gets the silverware on Sunday 10th February. It’s all to play for…

BEST FILM

BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born

Bafta Film Awards 2019, Getty

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody (NB Bafta has suspended Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer’s nomination in this category in light of sexual abuse allegations)
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Bohemian Rhapsody

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Glenn Close (The Wife)
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Viola Davis (Widows)

BEST LEADING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)
Christian Bale (Vice)
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Steve Coogan (Stan & Ollie)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams (Vice)
Claire Foy (First Man)
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Margot Robbie (Mary Queen of Scots)
Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Timothée Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BlacKkKlansman – Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Wilmott
Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty
First Man – Josh Singer
If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Cold War – Janusz Glowacki, Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite – Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
Green Book – Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga
Roma – Alfonso Cuarón
Vice – Adam McKay

RISING STAR

Letitia Wright
Jessie Buckley
Cynthia Erivo
Lakeith Stanfield
Barry Keoghan

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

BEST DIRECTOR

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Paweł Pawlikowski (Cold War)
Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
Roma

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER 

Apostasy – Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)
Beast – Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)
A Cambodian Spring – Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)
Pili – Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)
Ray & Liz – Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma
Shoplifters

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born

EDITING

Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Vice

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

COSTUME DESIGN

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

MAKE UP & HAIR

Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice

SOUND

Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One

Academy Awards Oscars Statuettes

