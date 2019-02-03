When are the Bafta Film Awards 2019? How can I watch and who are the nominees?

Hollywood’s biggest stars are set to cross the Atlantic once again for the annual British Academy Film Awards (Baftas) in London. Joanna Lumley will return to host, so expect plenty of absolutely fabulous jokes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony, including when the awards show takes place, who’s nominated, and how to watch.

When are the Baftas on TV — and where does the ceremony take place?

The British Academy Film Awards 2019 will take place at the Royal Albert Hall, London on Sunday 10th February, starting at 7pm.

How can I watch the Bafta Film Awards on BBC1? Is the ceremony live?

The awards ceremony will be aired on BBC1, but it won’t be shown live — as in past years, the broadcast will begin at 9pm on BBC1 and last for two hours until 11pm, with the delay allowing BBC producers to edit down the run time to a shorter broadcast.

Can I watch the Bafta Film Awards online?

It’s expected that UK viewers will be able to watch the show on BBC iPlayer.

Who’s hosting the Bafta Film Awards 2018?

Legendary British actress Joanna Lumley is returning to host the awards ceremony. Last year she made headlines after an “inside joke” between herself and Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence was misconstrued.

We are excited to be welcoming back the phenomenal Joanna Lumley as host of the #EEBAFTAs Film Awards @RoyalAlbertHall on 10 February! 🥂✨ pic.twitter.com/0mWi1bc19K — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 2, 2019

After introducing Lawrence to the stage with the description “the hottest actress on the planet… the ravishing Jennifer Lawrence”, Lawrence responded: “That was a bit much, but thank you, Joanna.” When viewers expressed outraged at the ‘rude’ comment, however, Lawrence later revealed that the comment followed an off-stage joke, when she had (jokingly) encouraged Lumley to “go on and on and on about me” onstage.

Who’s been nominated for a 2019 Bafta — and who are the favourites to win?

The historical tragicomedy The Favourite, starring Olivia Colman as a fragile Queen Anne, leads the pack with a total of 12 Bafta nominations. Colman stars alongside Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, who play two courtiers vying for the monarch’s affections.

Colman, who recently won Best Actress at the Golden Globes, is shortlisted in the same category — marking her first Bafta Film nod — while Weisz and Stone are both up for Supporting Actress. Colman is competing against Lady Gaga, who won acclaim for her role as an up-and-coming singer in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born (which has seven nods).

Rami Malek was the surprise winner of Best Actor in a Drama at the Golden Globes for his performance in Bohemian Rhapsody — can he replicate his success at Bafta? He’s up against Cooper and British actor Christian Bale (who also won in his category, Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, at the Globes). Bale is nominated for his performance in Vice, for which he drastically altered his physical appearance to play former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Among the nominees for Best Film are BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite, Green Book, Netflix’s Roma and A Star Is Born. Green Room was a surprise hit at the Golden Globes, winning a clutch of awards including Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical and Best Screenplay.

The film, which has been mostly adored by critics, is set in the 1960s and follows an African-American star pianist who hires an Italian-American driver to escort him through the Deep South.

Who is attending the Baftas 2019?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to walk the red carpet at the Bafta Film Awards. Prince William is President of Bafta and since 2010 has supported the academy, with the pair in attendance in 2018 when the Duchess of Cambridge was pregnant with their third child, Prince Louis.

The rest of this year’s guests are yet to be announced but we can expect most of the major nominees to be in the audience.

Who won at the Baftas last year?

British actor Gary Oldman won for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, while Frances McDormand took home Best Actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, using her speech to praise the Time’s Up movement.

Three Billboards also won Best Film, beating out stiff competition from Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Darkest Hour and Call Me By Your Name.

Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in I, Tonya, while Sam Rockwell won Best Supporting Actor for Three Billboards — and paid tribute to Alan Rickman in his speech. “This is for my pal Alan Rickman,” he said. “I’ll see you at the bar.”

After losing the Best Actor award to fellow Brit Oldman, Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya won Bafta Rising Star, beating out competition from Call Me By Your Name’s Timothée Chalamet.

