Meet the cast of Avengers: Infinity War

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a long way since the Avengers first assembled back in 2012. In the last six years they’ve added new members to fight a tyrannical robot, had a huge falling out over the regulation of super heroes and now they’re set to grow even larger as universes collide and titans invade earth.

Since the post-credits scene at the end of the original Avengers, we’ve been waiting for the arrival of Thanos into the MCU. Now the Mad Titan is about to smash his way onto screens in the UK.

Ahead of the new film’s arrival, we give you a rundown of every cast member involved in the battle of Avengers: Infinity War.

Tony Stark/Iron Man – Robert Downey Jr

Who is Tony Stark/Iron Man? Tony Stark began life as an arrogant, playboy arms dealer but soon learned the error of his ways and donned the metallic suit of Iron Man. His suit allows him to fly, shoot pulses of energy and perform feats of great strength making him a formidable superhero. Iron Man was the launch pad for the whole MCU – so could Stark’s journey from playboy to superhero be nearing it’s completion?

What else has Robert Downey Jr been in? Outside of the Marvel movies, Downey Jr. has starred as Sherlock Holmes in Guy Ritchie’s film of the same name and its sequel. Among his many other roles Downey also appeared in Chaplin, Ally McBeal, Tropic Thunder and the film Kiss, Kiss, Bang, Bang directed by Shane Black, with whom he would reunite for Iron Man 3.

Steve Rogers/Captain America – Chris Evans

Who is Steve Rogers/Captain America? Someone with a very different take on superheroism to Tony Stark is Steve Rogers. He began his life as a weakling with a big heart who was turned into a super-soldier in WWII by a secret experiment. After being frozen in ice while saving the world, Cap woke in the modern day to lend his enhanced abilities to the Avengers.

What else has Chris Evans been in? Chris Evans is no stranger to superhero films, having played The Human Torch in the much maligned Fantastic 4 and its sequel. He also worked alongside Danny Boyle in the space-set science fiction film Sunshine and films like Gifted, Snowpiercer and Push.

Thor – Chris Hemsworth

Who is Thor? Thor is the recently-crowned ruler of Asgard and the God of Thunder. Based on the Norse god of the same name, Thor commands control over lightning and was a founding member of the Avengers. In his most recent solo film, his trademark hammer Mjolnir was destroyed.

What else has Chris Hemsworth been in? Outside of Marvel, Hemsworth has had leading roles in projects including Star Trek, Snow White & the Huntsman and its sequel Winter’s War, as well as proving his comedic talents in the Ghostbusters reboot from 2016. His brothers, Liam and Luke, are also actors.

Peter Quill/Star-Lord – Chris Pratt

Who is Peter Quill/Star Lord? Rounding out the trifecta of Chris-es in the MCU, Pratt plays the charming Star-Lord, a wisecracking bounty hunter and leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. If the trailer is anything to go by, Pratt is set to bring his trademark wit and charm as Star-Lord in some laugh-out-loud interactions with Downey Jr’s Iron Man.

What else has Chris Pratt been in? Pratt first made his mark as the hilarious Andy Dwyer in the TV show Parks and Recreation. Since then, he has gone on to become a bonafide movie star, having worked on various blockbusters including The Lego Movie, Passengers and Jurassic World, which went on to set box office records around the globe.

Gamora – Zoe Saldana

Who is Gamora? Gamora is the adoptive daughter of Thanos himself and was his best assassin for years. However, by the time of the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, Gamora grew tired of being an agent of evil, and joined forces with the Guardians in order to try and take down Thanos.

What else has Zoe Saldana been in? Saldana has the distinction of having starred in multiple science-fiction franchises including the highest grossing film of all time, Avatar. Since then she has appeared in a trilogy of Star Trek movies, proving space to be her natural cinematic home.

Drax – Dave Bautista

Who is Drax? The former wrestler stars as Drax the Destroyer, a vengeful killer bent on bringing his family’s murderers to justice. In the first Guardians film, Drax joins the team to help take down Kree baddie Ronan The Accuser and finds in them a dysfunctional family with which he can battle the evils of the universe.

What else has Dave Bautista been in? Bautista began his career as a wrestler in the WWE before entering the world of acting. Since re-launching his career, he has appeared in the original Guardians film and its sequel, as well as starring in The Man with the Iron Fists, Riddick, Bond film Spectre and 2017’s Blade Runner 2049.

Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch – Elizabeth Olsen

Who is Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch? Scarlet Witch is a mind-controlling, telekinetic superhero and one of the newer members of the Avengers. Initially seeking to see the Avengers destroyed, the Scarlet Witch wound up joining the super team in the fight against Ultron.

What else has Elizabeth Olsen been in? Olsen began acting in smaller independent films like the cult thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene before stepping into blockbusters. Aside from her work in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Olsen starred in the 2014 Godzilla reboot and the 2017 thriller Wind River. She is the younger sister of twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Nebula – Karen Gillan

Who is Nebula? Like Gamora, Nebula is an adoptive child of Thanos, though she suffered an even more brutal upbringing. After hunting the Guardians of the Galaxy down in the first film, Nebula eventually forges an uneasy alliance with the team, hoping to get revenge on her cruel father.

What else has Karen Gillan been in? Gillan first came to prominence in Doctor Who where she played companion Amy Pond. Thanks to her smart and fiery performance in the BBC sci-fi series, Gillan landed herself a role in the original Guardians film and has since been on a meteoric rise to stardom including a role in last year’s record-setting Jumanji reboot.

Peter Parker/Spider-Man – Tom Holland

Who is Peter Parker/Spider-Man? Spider-Man is a teenage genius who gained powers of super-strength, wall-crawling and enhanced senses from a spider bite, and built his own web shooters to help him swing through New York. Unlike the other heroes, he must maintain a secret identity in order to continue his life as a high schooler while he fights the forces of evil to save the world.

What else has Tom Holland been in? Holland stole the show as eldest child Lucas in The Impossible, where he and his family battled for survival after a tsunami. The moving film launched his career, before going on to star in Ron Howard’s In the Heart of the Sea alongside Thor actor Chris Hemsworth among other roles.

T’Challa/Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman

Who is T’Challa/Black Panther? T’Challa is the newly crowned king of the advanced and technologically superior nation of Wakanda in Africa. His powers of enhanced strength and speed are derived from both his vibranium suit and the heart-shaped herb that he ingested when he became the Black Panther.

What else has Chadwick Boseman been in? Boseman starred as Jackie Robinson in the 2013 sports drama 42 alongside Harrison Ford. He then went on to play James Brown in the biopic Get On Up before making his debut as the Black Panther in Civil War in 2016.

Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow – Scarlett Johansson

Who is Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow? Black Widow began life as a Russian spy before defecting to join SHIELD, a secretive government force designated with the task of protecting the earth from otherworldly threats. Black Widow is a highly trained martial artist and an expert assassin and was a member of the Avengers from their inception.

What else has Scarlet Johansson been in? Johansson is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet and has starred in indie dramas Her and Under the Skin as well as blockbusters Ghost in the Shell and The Jungle Book, and awards darlings Girl with the Pearl Earring and Lost in Translation. More recently, Johansson has played the lead in the Luc Besson thriller Lucy and voiced characters in the animated films Sing and Isle of Dogs.

Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier – Sebastian Stan

Who is Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier? Bucky Barnes is an old friend of Captain America’s from the 1940s, who was brainwashed and turned into a deadly assassin in the years after the war. He only managed to shake off his programming after battling Cap in 2014’s The Winter Soldier, before becoming a major part of 2016’s Civil War. Since then Barnes has been taking refuge in the wilds of Wakanda where he has been healing, and possibly upgrading his abilities, before he re-joins the world of heroes.

What else has Sebastian Stan been in? Stan recently starred alongside Margot Robbie in I, Tonya, the biopic of US figure skater Tonya Harding. Before entering the MCU, Stan had roles in Black Swan, Hot Tub Time Machine and the TV fantasy Once Upon A Time, where he played the Mad Hatter.

Bruce Banner/Hulk – Mark Ruffalo

Who is Bruce Banner/Hulk? Ruffalo stars as the scientist with some serious anger problems, Bruce Banner. After an incident in his lab, Banner found himself transforming into the green monster known as the Hulk whenever he lost his temper. One of the MCU’s most powerful beings, Hulk was last seen aboard Thor’s spaceship at the end of Thor: Ragnarok.

What else has Mark Ruffalo been in? Ruffalo made a name for himself as a dramatic actor in films like Foxcatcher and The Kids Are All Right as well as the Best Picture winner Spotlight. He previously worked alongside Robert Downey Jr. in the David Fincher film Zodiac where he played the detective hunting down the Zodiac killer.

Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange – Benedict Cumberbatch

Who is Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange? Doctor Strange was a brain surgeon whose hands were damaged in a car accident, with all attempts to heal them failing. In an attempt to get his old life back, Strange discovers the mystical arts and becomes a master sorcerer.

What else has Benedict Cumberbatch been in? Cumberbatch most famously played the role of Sherlock Holmes in the BBC hit series Sherlock, before an Oscar-nominated turn as Alan Turing in The Imitation Game helped bring him to international prominence. Among other big-screen roles, he starred in 2013 blockbuster Star Trek Into Darkness, where he played iconic villain Khan.

Vision – Paul Bettany

Who is Vision? Vision is the sentient robot created by the Avengers in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Given life by the Mind stone, Vision is an extremely powerful figure whose only weakness appears to be his developing love for Scarlet Witch. But with Thanos needing the Mind stone to complete his gauntlet, will Vision survive the war ahead?

What else has Paul Bettany been in? Bettany is known for his roles in Wimbledon, A Beautiful Mind and The Da Vinci Code as well as his upcoming appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story, the latest entry in the Star Wars franchise. Bettany began his MCU career voicing Jarvis, Iron Man’s virtual assistant, before landing himself an upgrade in Age of Ultron.

Rocket Racoon – Bradley Cooper

Who is Rocket Racoon? Cooper stars as the wisecracking Rocket Racoon, the Guardians’ resident mechanic and tech head. Rocket was the result of horrific genetic experiments and grew to hate the outside world before joining the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Sean Gunn, of Gilmore Girls and Guardians of the Galaxy fame, provides the motion-capture performance for the character.

What else has Bradley Cooper been in? Cooper started life playing the best friend characters in romantic comedies like Failure to Launch, before his starring turn in The Hangover launched his career. Since then he has found acclaim in films like Limitless, American Sniper, Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, receiving Oscar nominations for the latter three.

Groot – Vin Diesel

Who is Groot? Groot is a sentient tree with extraordinary powers and a huge heart, but a vocabulary limited to just one phrase: “I am Groot.” After sacrificing himself in the original Guardians film, Groot returned as Baby Groot for the sequel, though director James Gunn has suggested this makes him the original Groot’s “son” rather than the same person. He is expected to continue his growth into Teen Groot in Infinity War, so expect some adolescent angst.

What else has Vin Diesel been in? Diesel is best known for his starring turn in the blockbuster Fast and Furious films where he plays Dominic Toretto. The franchise has been a huge global success, grossing over five billion at the global box office. Other voice work includes the titular robot in The Iron Giant.

Thanos – Josh Brolin

Who is Thanos? Thanos is a type of alien called a Titan, and is a God-like being of immense power. He was kicked out of his dying home world due to his radical population control ideas, and has since been on a war to balance the universe through the use of six all-powerful Infinity Stones.

What else has Josh Brolin been in? Brolin is no stranger to comic book movies, soon starring as the time-travelling Cable in Deadpool 2. In a long and storied career, one of Brolin’s most significant roles was in Oscar-winning Coen brothers thriller No Country for Old Men, where he played the man who sets in motion the film’s horrific events.

Wong – Benedict Wong

Who is Wong? Back in Doctor Strange we were introduced to librarian and guardian Wong. The character is the gatekeeper protecting the world of the sorcerers and ensuring their vast knowledge doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

What else has Benedict Wong been in? The British actor starred in the science-fiction hit The Martian in 2015 before working with director Alex Garland on the acclaimed 2018 film Annihilation. Wong also played the role of Kublai Kahn in the short-lived Netflix series Marco Polo, and had a significant part in series three of Black Mirror.

Loki – Tom Hiddleston

Who is Loki? Hiddleston returns as slippery antihero Loki, brother to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Loki has previously attempted to take over both Earth and Asgard, before landing himself on the lawless world of Sakaar in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. By the end of Ragnarok he appears to have turned over a new leaf – but it remains to be seen how long that will last.

What else has Tom Hiddleston been in? Hiddleston starred in the acclaimed 2016 BBC drama The Night Manager alongside House actor Hugh Laurie where he played Jonathan Pine, a former Soldier tasked with bringing down an arms dealer. His film projects have included High-Rise, War Horse, Crimson Peak and I Saw the Light.

James Rhodes/War Machine – Don Cheadle

Who is James Rhodes/War Machine? War Machine is Iron Man’s best friend and closest ally. Given an old suit of armour in Iron Man 2, Rhodes began his career as War Machine, the gun-toting soldier fighting alongside Tony Stark. However, in Captain America: Civil War he received a serious spinal injury that sidelined him for some time.

What else has Don Cheadle been in? Cheadle starred in the HBO show House of Lies where he played Marty Kaan across 58 episodes. Among many other roles he portrayed Paul Rusesabagina in Hotel Rwanda, Basher Tarr in the Oceans films and also played Detective Graham Waters in the 2004 drama Crash, which went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Sam Wilson/Falcon – Anthony Mackie

Who is Sam Wilson/Falcon? Falcon is a close friend of Captain America and a former special forces operative, famous for his use of a winged suit that allows him to fly. Falcon is set to soar alongside Cap into battle in Infinity War.

What else has Anthony Mackie been in? Mackie starred in the Michael Bay-directed comedy Pain and Gain in 2013 before teaming up with Seth Rogen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt for the comedy The Night Before.

Mantis – Pom Klementieff

Who is Mantis? Mantis is the newest member of the Guardians, with the ability to feel and influence the emotions of others through touch. After helping the Guardians bring down Ego in their second film, she is set to return in Infinity War.

What else has Pom Klementieff been in? Klementieff starred in the 2013 thriller Oldboy alongside Thanos actor Josh Brolin. More recently she has worked on the drama Ingrid Goes West with Aubrey Plaza and Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen.

Shuri – Letitia Wright

Who is Shuri? One of the breakout stars of the smash-hit Black Panther, Shuri is Wakanda’s science and technology expert. Alongside her technical prowess, Shuri is every bit the stereotypical younger sibling to T’Challa, teasing him about his dress sense and roasting his footwear.

What else has Letitia Wright been in? Alongside her role in Black Panther, Wright has had roles in the Channel 4 drama Humans, Doctor Who and the most recent season of Black Mirror. Wright also had a small cameo role in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One this March.

Okoye – Danai Gurira

Who is Okoye? Okoye is the leader of the elite Wakandan fighting force, the Dora Milaje, and is fiercely loyal to her king. Many Infinity War battle scenes shown in the trailer look to be set in Wakanda, so it seems likely that Okoye will have a pivotal role in the fight against Thanos.

What else has Danai Gurira been in? Gurira stars in the hit Fox show The Walking Dead where she plays the katana-wielding Michonne. As well as acting, Gurira is a celebrated playwright and penned the Tony-award winning Broadway play Eclipsed.

Pepper Potts – Gwyneth Paltrow

Who is Pepper Potts? One of the original cast members from Iron Man, Paltrow plays the head of Stark Industries. Potts was last seen at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and had a small role in the first Avengers film.

What else has Gwyneth Paltrow been in? Paltrow has starred in numerous films ranging from Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums to the David Fincher thriller Seven. Paltrow won an Oscar for her role in the 1998 film Shakespeare in Love and other notable credits include The Talented Mr Ripley, Sliding Doors, Emma and The Royal Tenenbaums.

Taneleer Tivan/The Collector – Benicio Del Toro

Who is Taneleer Tivan/The Collector? Del Toro plays intergalactic treasure hoarder The Collector. In his home inside the hollow head of a celestial known as Knowhere, The Collector has amassed a huge library of rare trinkets including the Aether, an infinity stone (specifically, the Reality stone) last seen at the end of Thor: The Dark World.

What else has Benicio Del Toro been in? Del Toro starred alongside Sean Penn in the drama 21 Grams and in the Bryan Singer-directed The Usual Suspects. More recently, he had a role as a sly code breaker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and was critically-acclaimed for his acting in drugs thriller Sicario.

Proxima Midnight – Carrie Coon

Who is Proxima Midnight? As RadioTimes.com exclusively revealed, Coon stars as the villainous Proxima Midnight, one of Thanos’ Black Order henchmen in Infinity War. Coon provides the voice and motion capture for the baddie who will help Thanos on his quest to balance the earth.

What else has Carrie Coon been in? Coon starred in the third season of Fargo alongside Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. She was also a lead in the critically acclaimed HBO drama The Leftovers where she played the role of Nora Durst, and appeared in the film adaptation of Gone Girl.

Cull Obsidian – Terry Notary

Who is Cull Obsidian? Notary plays another of Thanos’ henchmen called Cull Obsidian, who was called Black Dwarf in the original comics. He is considered the muscle within the Black Order, and is expected to leave a mark when he battles the Avengers in Infinity War.

What else has Terry Notary been in? Notary is one of the most prolific motion capture performers in film. He has worked on the most recent Planet of the Apes series alongside Andy Serkis, as well as acting as a movement coach on the blockbuster Avatar where he trained Zoe Saldana.

Ebony Maw – Tom Vaughan-Lawlor

Who is Ebony Maw? Vaughan-Lawlor has been cast as the Black Order’s resident mind controller Ebony Maw. Maw has been seen in the trailers seemingly torturing Doctor Strange – so could he be trying to find the location of the Time stone?

What else has Tom Vaughan-Lawlor been in? The Irish actor starred in the gangster drama Love/Hate before a brief appearance on the BBC show Peaky Blinders. He also had a role in the 2016 film The Infiltrator alongside Bryan Cranston.

What about…

Clint Barton/Hawkeye – Jeremy Renner

Who is Hawkeye? Hawkeye is the famed Marvel bowman and original Avengers member who helped fight off alien invasion and Ultron’s rise to power. While Renner’s Hawkeye has been conspicuously missing from the marketing for the film, the directors have confirmed he’ll turn up at some point.

What else has Jeremy Renner been in? Renner was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the 2008 Iraq war drama film The Hurt Locker. He went on to star in the films Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation as well as the thriller Wind River alongside Avengers co-star Elizabeth Olsen.

And…

Scott Lang/Ant-Man – Paul Rudd

Who is Scott Lang/Ant-Man? Scott Lang is the second incarnation of the miniature superhero Ant-Man, who uses a special suit to both shrink and grow in size. A career criminal, Lang must channel his unique abilities in order to become a superhero.

What else has Paul Rudd been in? Rudd is a seasoned comedy actor, working on Anchorman and its sequel as well as the comedies Knocked Up and The 40 Year Old Virgin. He also played the character of Mike, Phoebe’s husband, on the hit comedy Friends.

With the largest cast of any Marvel movie to date, the Avengers will be hoping this army of super-powered sorts is enough to stop Thanos from taking the Earth – but something tells us that the roster won’t contain this many heroes for long.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to be released in the UK on 26 April

This article was originally published in April 2018