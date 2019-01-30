Accessibility Links

Fans swoon at the news that Oscar Isaac could play Timothée Chalamet’s father in the Dune remake

The actor is in talks to star in Denis Villeneuve's latest film

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 12: Actor Oscar Isaac attends the 56th New York Film Festival premiere of "At Eternity's Gate" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Social media is primed to go into total meltdown over the news that Oscar Isaac is in talks to join Timothée Chalamet in Denis Villeneuve’s remake of Dune.

The Star Wars actor is in “early negotiations” to play Duke Leto Atreides, father of Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides in the new adaptation of the classic novel, report US insiders Variety. Rebecca Ferguson is already signed on to play Chalamet’s mother.

Both stars have a devoted fanbase on Twitter – with considerable cross-over – who have erupted into a chorus of high-pitched screeching in response to the news.

“Denis Villeneuve is trying to bring about a social media apocalypse,” Scott Wampler tweeted.

Sarah Hass added: “I’m so overwhelmed. I swear Hollywood is in my brain and is like ‘hm, what wouldl (sic) Sarah want? Ah yes, Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Denis Villeneuve, and sci fi? We can do that.”

And then, there was the fantastic “SWUNE” pun. Check out the best reactions to the news below.

Denis Villeneuve is set to direct and co-write the film, with Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista and Stellan Skarsgard all in the cast.

Dune

