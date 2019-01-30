Fans swoon at the news that Oscar Isaac could play Timothée Chalamet’s father in the Dune remake

Social media is primed to go into total meltdown over the news that Oscar Isaac is in talks to join Timothée Chalamet in Denis Villeneuve’s remake of Dune.

The Star Wars actor is in “early negotiations” to play Duke Leto Atreides, father of Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides in the new adaptation of the classic novel, report US insiders Variety. Rebecca Ferguson is already signed on to play Chalamet’s mother.

Both stars have a devoted fanbase on Twitter – with considerable cross-over – who have erupted into a chorus of high-pitched screeching in response to the news.

“Denis Villeneuve is trying to bring about a social media apocalypse,” Scott Wampler tweeted.

Sarah Hass added: “I’m so overwhelmed. I swear Hollywood is in my brain and is like ‘hm, what wouldl (sic) Sarah want? Ah yes, Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Denis Villeneuve, and sci fi? We can do that.”

And then, there was the fantastic “SWUNE” pun. Check out the best reactions to the news below.

I'm /so/ overwhelmed. I swear Hollywood is in my brain and is like , "hm, what would Sarah want? Ah yes, Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Denis Villeneuve, and sci-fi? We can do that." — sarah hass (@seh221) January 29, 2019

A more appropriate title might be SWUNE. https://t.co/LIHiPYTJNa — Iva-Marie Palmer (@ivamarie) January 29, 2019

Timothee Chalamet and Oscar Isaac in one movie. Denis Villeneuve is trying to bring about a social media apocalypse. https://t.co/cIn8UScYQz — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 29, 2019

This better be the best movie of all time because my hype levels keep escalting after every new headline – Oscar Isaac in Talks to Join Timothee Chalamet in ‘Dune’ Reboot https://t.co/2Wlhj82fts — Rebecca Green (@wordofgreen) January 29, 2019

i can't believe oscar isaac and timothee chalamet are personally forcing me at knifepoint to read all 188,000 words of Dune. https://t.co/ClDQHWnwVe — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) January 29, 2019

Denis Villeneuve is set to direct and co-write the film, with Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista and Stellan Skarsgard all in the cast.