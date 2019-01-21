Accessibility Links

What is the greatest film theme music of all time?

RadioTimes.com and BBC Music Magazine are on the search for the nation's favourite movie soundtrack

ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 13: John Williams attends the Star Wars Celebration Day 1 on April 13, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Every truly great movie needs a great soundtrack: a musical score that lifts the film and stays in your mind long after the closing credits.

But what is the greatest film theme ever written?

RadioTimes.com has teamed up with BBC Music Magazine to find the answer, and decide the nation’s favourite film theme.

A team of critics from both brands have created a shortlist (below), and now it’s time for you to vote on the winner.

The music choices span 80 years of cinema from the 1930s to today, and include works by many of the greatest ever film composers including John Williams, Hans Zimmer, Alan Silvestri and Danny Elfman.

Now all you have to do is cast your vote.

Is it Titanic or Terminator? Rocky or Raiders of the Lost Ark? Jurassic Park or James Bond? The Dam Busters or Doctor Zhivago?

Vote now to have your say on the greatest film theme of all time.

