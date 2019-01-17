Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Steven Spielberg casts 17-year-old viral social media star as Maria in West Side Story

Steven Spielberg casts 17-year-old viral social media star as Maria in West Side Story

The YouTuber, who went viral with a video of her singing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Shallow, joins Ansel Elgort in the remake

Screen Shot 2019-01-16 at 09.34.21

Steve Spielberg has found his Maria: after reportedly fielding more than 30,000 applications from around the world for the female lead in his West Side Story remake, the veteran director has cast 17-year-old YouTube star Rachel Zegler.

Advertisement

The Colombian-American musician will top-line the film alongside Ansel Elgort, who will play Tony.

Zegler has no professional acting experience, but she already has a few fans on Twitter, thanks to a viral video which sees her singing Lady Gaga’s meme-friendly bridge to the A Star is Born hit Shallow in an empty school hall. The video has now been viewed 8.4m times. She also has over 89,000 subscribers on YouTube, where she posts homemade videos of cover songs.

Spielberg had specified that he wanted his stars to be of Latin descent, in stark contrast to the 1961 original, in which Natalie Wood wore brown makeup to play the lead role.

West Side Story is a 20th century tale in the ilk of Romeo & Juliet, which sees two youngsters from rival New York gangs fall in love.

Advertisement

Musical theatre veterans Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and Josh Andrés Rivera have been cast as Anita, Bernardo and Chino, respectively. Rita Moreno is also on board to play Valentina.

Tags

All about West Side Story

Screen Shot 2019-01-16 at 09.34.21
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(L to R) Marco Graf as Pepe, Daniela Demesa as Sofi, Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marina De Tavira as Sofia, Diego Cortina Autrey as Toño, Carlos Peralta Jacobson as Paco in Roma, written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Photo by Carlos Somonte

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Roger Federer celebrates after winning the men's singles tournament against Marin Cilic of Croatia with the ball kids on day 14 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

How to watch and stream the Australian Open tennis live on TV

Black Mirror Bandersnatch

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Black Mirror season five

Silent Witness

Where is Silent Witness filmed?