Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. A second sequel to the original Ghostbusters film is in the works

A second sequel to the original Ghostbusters film is in the works

But will it star Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd?

bill murray

A new Ghostbusters film sequel is in the works from the son of the franchise’s original director Ivan Reitman.

Advertisement

Jason Reitman will helm the movie, which will be set in the original Ghostbusters universe – rather than that of the 2016 all-female reboot – and is planned for a summer 2020 release.

It is not yet known whether the original surviving actors from the 1984 classic, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson, will return. However Reitman did reveal to Entertainment Weekly that “we have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet”.

Unlike the recent Ghostbusters reboot, which was unconnected to the earlier films, the new movie will be a continuation of the story in the 1989 sequel.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set,” said Reitman. “I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans. This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Reitman, who wrote and directed The Front Runner, has co-written the Ghostbusters sequel with Gil Kenan.

Advertisement

His father Ivan will produce the new movie, which is set to commence filming later this year.

Tags

All about Ghost Busters (1984)

bill murray
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Inception

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Cora and Robbie on EastEnders

EastEnders goes all Ghostbusters II with Cora’s runaway pram drama

Hugh Jackman stars in Columbia Pictures' THE FRONT RUNNER.

The Front Runner review: “a fly-on-the-wall approach to political scandal”

Best TV shows 2019 (BBC, Netflix)

The best TV shows airing in 2019