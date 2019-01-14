Hugh Grant appeals for stolen script after break in

Hugh Grant has taken to Twitter to appeal to a robber who broke into his car on Sunday evening to return a script for a new project which contained “many weeks worth of notes and ideas”.

The star asked that anyone in touch with said robber persuade them to return the script – and his children’s medical cards – to Coach Films in Ealing, London.

“In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script,” he tweeted. “Many weeks worth of notes and ideas. And perhaps my children’s medical cards.”

The tweet garnered hundreds of responses, but none seem to have advanced the situation any further. Grant did not disclose where the robbery had taken place, or what kind of car had been broken into.

The veteran romcom star is about to begin filming a new miniseries from The Night Manager director Susanne Bier called The Undoing – which centres around a successful therapist (Nicole Kidman) whose life begins to unravel after her first book is published. Let’s hope this doesn’t cause that production any problems…