The Favourite leads the Bafta Film nominations with star Olivia Colman up for leading actress

The Favourite – a tragicomedy starring Olivia Colman as Queen Anne – leads the British Academy Film Awards 2019 nominations with 12 nods.

Hot off the heels of winning Best Actress at the Golden Globes, Colman has been shortlisted in the equivalent category in the Baftas, her first ever nomination at the film awards.

Colman’s co-stars in The Favourite, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, are both up for Supporting Actress, Yorgos Lanthimos is in the running for best director, and the royal romp has also been named in the Best Film category – along with nominations for Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Make Up & Hair and Editing.

Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born each received seven nods, while Vice has six, BlacKkKlansman has five, and Cold War and Green Book both have four.

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Mary Poppins Returns, Mary Queen of Scots and Stan & Ollie have three nominations each.

Other British talent recognised in the nominations includes First Man’s Claire Foy for Supporting Actress and Steve Coogan for Best Actor for his role as Stan Laurel in Stan & Ollie.

The British Academy Film Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 10th February at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It will be hosted by Joanna Lumley and be broadcast on BBC1.

See the full list of nominees below…

Best Film

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Film



Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Best Leading Actress

Glenn Close

Lady Gaga

Melissa McCarthy

Olivia Colman

Viola Davis

Best Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper

Christian Bale

Rami Malek

Steve Coogan

Viggo Mortensen

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams

Claire Foy

Emma Stone

Margot Robbie

Rachel Weisz

Best Supporting Actor

Adam Driver

Mahershala Ali

Richard E. Grant

Sam Rockwell

Timothée Chalamet

Best Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay

Cold War

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Best Director

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Paweł Pawlikowski – Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Best Cinematography

Bohemian Rhapsody

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Apostasy

Beast

A Cambodian Spring

Pili

Ray & Liz

Film Not in the English Language

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Documentary

Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Best Original Music

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born

Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Vice

Production Design

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Make Up & Hair

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie Vice

Sound

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

Special Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

Ready Player One