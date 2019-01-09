Margot Robbie confirmed to play Barbie in live-action movie

She’s a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world – so will it be fantastic?

Margot Robbie has been cast as the iconic fashion doll in a new live-action movie that promises to bring Barbie to life “in a fresh and relevant way,” stressing how the toy has “empowered” kids with her huge range of careers.

The Harley Quinn actress, who has teamed up with Warner Bros and Mattel as the film’s star and co-producer, told Variety: “Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery.

“Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I’m so honoured to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide.”

The as-yet untitled Barbie movie marks the first partnership between the toy company’s newly-established Mattel Films and entertainment giant Warner Bros.

Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros Pictures Group, said Robbie was “the ideal producer and actress to bring Barbie to life on screen in a fresh and relevant way for today’s audiences.”

No word yet on whether Ken will make an appearance – or who will play him…