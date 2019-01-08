Familiar faces return in the new Captain Marvel trailer

Captain Marvel looks to be going right back to the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe judging by the latest trailer.

Advertisement

While we wait (im)patiently for Avengers: Endgame to be released in April, Captain Marvel is set to give fans a little burst of nostalgia.

Room actor Brie Larson stars in the title role, but it’s the sight of some familiar Marvel faces that really catch the eye in the new video.

After appearing to die in the first Avengers outing in 2012, the new film sees a return of Agent Coulson (played by Clark Gregg), who previously only appeared in the Agents of SHIELD series.

However, Coulson, much like Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) is far younger in latest addition to the Marvel Universe, due to the film predating the Avengers films.

The trailer also revealed Jude Law’s long-teased entrance into the Marvel foray, with the actor appearing as Captain Marvel’s Kree mentor.

Law previously offered some insight into his role in the upcoming move, telling Entertainment Weekly, “He is driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people. So he’s almost a devout warrior — unquestioning, conservative, but inspirational.”

The video also shows Captain Marvel taking on the shape-shifting Skrull – explaining exactly why Larson was beating up an elderly lady on a bus in the previous trailer.

Advertisement

Captain Marvel is due for US release on 8th March 2019