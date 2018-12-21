The Spider-Man Christmas album from Into The Spider-Verse is REAL and you can listen to it now
Chris Pine and Jake Johnson lend their voices to the Spidey-centric holiday tunes
It’s a Christmas miracle: that briefly teased festive album from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse now exists in the world, with Spidey-centric songs from Jake Johnson and Chris Pine.
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse pays tribute to hip-hop’s past and present
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse post-credits scenes explained
- Sony announce two Spider-Man universe films are coming in 2020
- When is Spider-Man: Far From Home out in the UK? Who’s in the cast? And how does it connect to Avengers 4?
A trailer for the album – in the style of classic album TV ads – plays during the film’s introductory montage to the first Peter Parker (voiced by Chris Pine), giving us a brief taste of hits like Spidey, It’s Cold Outside, Swinging Around The Mistletoe and Spidey The Snowman. And now, as a special Christmas treat, Sony Pictures Animation has released a miniature version online (it’s technically an EP, but let’s not get caught up in semantics).
Pine, Johnson and Shameik Moore (who plays the film’s true lead, Miles Morales) all lend their voices to the tunes, and they’re quite fun. It also features a spoken word piece from one third of The Lonely Island, Jorma Taccone.
Stream the whole thing below via Spotify.
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is out NOW in UK cinemas