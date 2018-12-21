Flying cars and laser guns abound in the first trailer for Men in Black International

The first full-length trailer for the forthcoming Men in Black movie, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson, has landed.

Hemsworth, who plays Agent H, shared the new Men in Black International trailer on Twitter with the caption: “You thought MIB started in NYC? Guess again, there’s a whole international branch. The world is bigger than you thought!! In cinemas June 2019.”

You thought MIB started in NYC? Guess again, there’s a whole international branch. The world is bigger than you thought!! In cinemas June 2019. #MIBInternational @MenInBlack pic.twitter.com/5k3Vum9axA — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) December 20, 2018

Our first real glimpse of the movie sees Thor: Ragnarok stars Hemsworth and Thompson reunite alongside Neeson as the sunglasses-wearing defenders of the galaxy.

The new film, that sees the cast take over from Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, is set in the MIB London headquarters, where a mole threatens the safety of the Earth.

Thompson plays Agent M, a new recruit to MIB who is partnered with Hemsworth’s Agent H after apparently having spent 20 years tracking down the organisation. Neeson plays Agent O, the chief of MIB London.

As standard, flying cars, laser guns and black suits abound, alongside an impressive range of worldwide settings including London, Paris, Manhattan and a mysterious desert location.

Men in Black International will hit UK cinemas on 14th June 2019