Yes, that really is EastEnders’ Big Mo in the first trailer for Hellboy

The long-anticipated Hellboy trailer is out — and EastEnders fans can’t contain their excitement over one particular bit of casting.

EastEnders star Laila Morse, better known as Big Mo Harris in the BBC1 soap, appears in the trailer as a chippy owner alongside Stranger Things’ star David Harbour and Lost’s Daniel Dae Kim.

Morse, the older sister of Oscar-winner Gary Oldman, has played Big Mo in the BBC1 soap on-and-off since 2000.

In a comic moment during the trailer (see below), the titular bright-red demon (played by Harbour) and his gang arrive at a London fish and chip shop called Codswallop — which supposedly couples as a secret base for the BPRD (Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense). Morse (aka Big Mo) stands behind the counter, and gives Hellboy the once-over before announcing: “Oi, I need some ID, love.”

Hellboy then gestures to his very recognisable physical appearance, and quips: “Are you serious?”

And that’s not the last we see of her – later Morse is seen defending her chippy with a huge machine gun.

Suffice to say, EastEnders fans are over the moon about the appearance of iconic ‘Big Mo’…

“Until today I was completely against the idea of a # Hellboy reboot,” one fan posted on Twitter, “…but apparently Big Mo off # EastEnders is in it so I’m somewhat inclined to give it an inch.”

“Big Mo with a machine gun. You’re welcome,” another fan said.

Hellboy will be released in theatres in April 2019